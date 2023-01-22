Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of March 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines and Water lines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving operations completed by December 21st. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of January 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment.
Current Schedule:
Starting January 11 the contractor will set up site yard and access roads and is expected to commence test section work by end January upon ADWR issuing approval of Work Plan. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at site and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by January 30, 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (01/23/23 – 01/27/23
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co. 9th St. to 1st St. between Ave E to Ave B
• Ave D between Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
• Co. 9th St. between Dora Ave to Myrtle Ave
Route 2:
• Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St. between Ave G to Ave D
• Ave E to Ave D between Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3:
• Ave 34 E to Ave 35 E & Co. 5th St to Old Hwy 80
• Ave 26 E to Ave 27 E & Co. 9th St to Co. 10½ St.
Route 4:
• Palomas Rd. and Co. 1st St. to Avenue 46 E to Avenue 64 E
CRACK SEAL: Donavan Estates
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (01/30/23 – 02/03/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co. 12th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave H to Ave C
Route 2:
• Co. 19th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F.
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3:
• Avenue E to Ave 25E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
• Ave 40 E to Ave 43E & Co. 5th St to Old Hwy 80
Route 4:
• Ave 44E to Ave 45E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (01/23/23 – 01/27/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd.to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3rd¼ St.
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd¼ St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (01/30/23 – 02/03/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 10th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 11th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• 44th St from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
• Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 40 E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41½ E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr.
• S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s