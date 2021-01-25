By YUMA COUNTY
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
Estimated Completion Date April 2021
Bid Award January 30, 2020
Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
HIGHWAY 95 AND ENGLER AVENUE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb & gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday July 06,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb & gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
01/25/2021 to 01/29/2021:Signal is now operational. Contractor will be addressing miscellaneous items.
Road Closures:
Road to remain open to thru traffic. Lane closures will be in effect as contractor is working on remaining punchlisit items.
Motorist are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
01/25/2021 to 01/29/2021: Contractor commenced work on 12/28/2020. New sign foundations placed at several locations. No work scheduled the week of 01/25/2021 to 01/29/2021.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
01/25/2021 to 01/29/2021: Contractor removed pavement at intersection of Avenue A & Co. 15th St in order to reconstruct roadway, new curb and signal foundations have been completed. Road reconstruction was delayed due to weather, intersection to be paved on 1/25/21. Intersection to remain closed thru 1/26/21.
Road Closures:
01/25/2021 to 01/29/2021: Intersection closed thru 1/26/21. Detour will be in place along Avenue B/Hwy 95. Drivers are encouraged to follow alternative routes during closure.
01/25/2021 to 01/29/2021: Contractor to maintain north side of Avenue A closed to thru traffic. Detour will be in place around Co. 15th Street & Highway 95.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 1/25/21 to 1/29/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Hwy 95 to Ave F
• Co 22nd St to Co 19th St
Route 2: Ave B to Ave 4E
• Co 19th St to Co 16th St
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E
• Co 10th St to Co 7th St
Route 4: Ligurta Heights Subdivision
• Ave 34E to Ave 38E
• Co 7th St to Wellton Kofa Rd
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
1/25/21 – Guardrail Repair on Ave 22E & Co 8 1/2 St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 2/1/21 to 2/5/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave J to Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2: Ave B to Ave 7E
• Co 19th St to Co 13th St
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 33E
• Co 12th St to Co 11th St
• Route 4: Ave 41E to Ave 45E
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
2/2/21 to 2/5/21 – Crack Seal on Clip St from Ave C to City of Yuma limits
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 1/25/21 to 1/29/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co 14th from Ave D to Ave 1E
• Co 15th St from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
• 4th Ave Extension from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
• Ave 1E from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
• Hwy 95 from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
• Route 2: Ave 15E from S Frontage Rd to Co 14th St
• Ave 14E from 48th St to Co 14th St
• 48th St from Chase Way to Ave 15E
• Onammi Ave from 48th St to Co 14th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
• Route 3: Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 7th St from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Ave 36E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Co 8th St from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Co 9th St from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 2/1/21 to 2/5/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co 13th from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave H from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
• Route 2: 24th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• S Frontage Rd from Fortuna Rd to Ave 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½E from 24th St to 28th St
• Alameda Ave from 24th St to 28th St
• Hensleys Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 39E from Co 6th St to Co 3¼ St
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co 3¼ St
• Co 6th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 5th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 4th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Foothill Blvd & 48th St
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s