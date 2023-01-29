Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of April 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines and Water lines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving operations completed by December 21st. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of Mid February 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment.
Current Schedule:
Starting January 11th the contractor will setup site yard and access roads and is expected to commence test section work by end January upon ADWR issuing approval of Work Plan. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at site and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by January 30, 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
PUBLIC WORKS WEEKLY REPORT 01/26/23
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (01/30/23 – 02/03/23)
Route 1: Co. 18th St. from Ave B to Ave A
Co. 16th St. from Ave B ½ to Ave 1 E.
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St. between Ave G to Ave D
Ave E to Ave D between Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St
Route 3: Ave 24 E to Ave 26 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 10th St.
Ave 40 E to Ave 43 E & CO 5th St to Old Hwy 80
Route 4: Ave 44 E to Ave 45 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St
CRACK SEAL: Donavan Estates
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (02/06/23 – 02/10/23)
Route 1: Co. 10th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus.
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 3: Ave 24E to Ave 20 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 8½ th St.
Ave 40 E to Ave 37 E & Co. 4th St. to Old Hwy 80
Route 4: Ave 44E to Ave 46E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (01/30/23 – 02/03/23)
Route 1:
Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Co. 10th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Co. 11th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Ave D from Co 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
44th St from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 40 E to Ave 43E
Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 E to Ave 43E
Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41½ E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothill Blvd & 48th St.
Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th ST.
Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
WORK ZONE: None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (02/06/23 – 02/10/23)
Route 1:
Co. 10th St. from Ave G to Ave F
Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 10th St.
Co. 9th St. from west of Ave F to Ave D
Ave F from Co. 9th St. to Co. 11th St. Intersection of Ave E from Co. 9th St.
Route 2:
Fortuna Dr. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Ave 14E from S. Frontage Rd. St. to Fortuna Dr.
Ave 14½ E from S. Frontage Rd. to Fortuna Dr.
28th St. from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Route 3:
Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co. 2nd St.
Ave 47E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 5th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
Co. 2nd St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
Co. 5th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
Ave 43E from Co. 8th St. to Co. 6th ½ St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co. 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95