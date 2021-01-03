By Yuma County
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New :Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
• Estimated Completion Date April 2021
• Bid Award January 30, 2020
• Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule: Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: 01/04/2021 to 01/08/2021: Contractor to continue work operation. Posible lane closures to occur.
AVENUE B: COUNTY 16TH STREET TO COUNTY 18TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.0702
What’s New: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading , mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb & gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master Schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by January 9,2020.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
Cemex Construction:
01/04/2020 to 01/08/2021: Final striping is scheduled to be completed by January 8, 2020. Mobile operation will be in place with channelization for striping crew and law enforcement vehicle.
APS:
APS completed relocations as of 8/21 all poles and known utility conflicts.
Century Link:
Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton:
City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Road Closures:
Road to remain open to traffic.
HIGHWAY 95 AND ENGLER AVENUE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb & gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday July 06,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb & gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
01/04/2021 to 01/08/2021:Signal is now operational. Contractor will be addressing miscellaneous items.
APS:
09/08/2020 to 10/16/2020: APS completed all relocations.
Road Closures:
Road to remain open to thru traffic. Lane closures will be in effect as contractor is working on remaining punchlisit items.
Motorist are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
01/04/2021 to 01/08/2021: Contractor to continue work on 01/04/21. New sign foundations to be placed at several locations. No road closures expected during this period.
Yuma County Public Works:
09/21/2020 to 09/25/2020: Yuma County completed pavement overlay along Somerton Avenue, south of Co. 11th St.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
01/04/2021 to 01/08/2021: South leg of Avenue A has been opened to traffic. West side of Co. 15th Street, between Avenue B & Avenue A is closed to thru traffic. Contractor to continue pavement removal, roadway excavation and roadway widening.
Road Closures:
01/004/2021 to 01/08/2021: West side of Co. 15th St will be closed to traffic. Detour will be set thru Co. 16th Street & Avenue A
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 01/04/2021 to 01/08/2021
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave H to Ave B
• Co 14th St to Co 10th St
Route 2:
• 22nd Ln. from Ave 9E to East Terminus R Circle J Est.
• Adams Acres on Ave 9E to Shadow Ave & 40th St to S. Frontage Rd.
Route 3:
• Ave 18E to Ave 22E
• Co. 3rd St to Co.9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Hwy 80 to Co. 5th St.
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 01/11/21 to 01/15/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave B
• Co. 10th St to Levee Rd.
Route 2:
• Foothills Sub. 1, 2, 3, & 4 on Hunter Ave to Foothills Blvd.
• 44th St. to 40th St.
Route 3:
• Ave 22E to Ave 26E &
• Hwy 80 to Co. 9th St.
Route 4:
• Ave 39E to Ave 43E
• Co. 5th St to Co. 2nd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 01/04/2021 to 01/08/2021
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 from San Luis City Limits to Co 19th St
• Co 19th St to Ave G
• Ave G to Co 20th St
• Co 21st St from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to Co 3rd St
• Ave 16E to South of Co 4th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 16E to Ave 18E
• Covering North of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from Co 4th St to Co 6th St
• Covering East & West of Co 5th St
• Co 6th St from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from North of Co 6th St to Co 8th St
• Ave 20E from North of Co 7th St to Hwy 80
• Covering West of Co 8th St & Co 9th St
• West of Hwy 80 back to Ligurta
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 01/11/21 to 01/15/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 14th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 15th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 17th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 18th From Ave G to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 19th St. to Co 17th St
• Ave E from Co 18th St. to Co 17th St.
• Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Fortuna Rd. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Scottsdale Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St
• 40th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
• Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 6th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
• Ave 34E from Co 6th St. to Co 8th St
• Ave 33E from Co 6th St. to south of Historic Hwy 80
• Ave 32E from Co 6th St. to Historic Hwy 80
• Co 8th St. from Ave 34E to west of Ave 30E
• Co 9th St. from Ave 30 E to Ave 33E
• Co 7th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
• Ave 30E from Co 7½ St. to Co 9th St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co 14th St. & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St. & Ave D
• Co 11TH St. & Ave D
• Co 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St. & Hwy 95