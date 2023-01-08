Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the middle of March 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines and Water lines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving operations completed by December 21st. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of January 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to commence work at site. Work is expected to commence by January 2023.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires near mid January. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits and are making final splices to customers. Spectrum and Lumen will be complete by the end of December.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by January 30, 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (01/09/23 – 01/13/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 16th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave G to Ave A
Route 2:Co. 21½ St. to Co. 19th St. between Ave J to Ave F
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 28E to Ave 27E & Co. 9th St. to Co. 10½ St
Ave 36E to Ave 35E & Co. 5th St. to Old Hwy 80
Route 4: Ave 45E to Ave 44E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
SEAL: Yuma East
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (01/16/23 – 01/20/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 15th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave D
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 34E to Ave 35E & Co. 5th St. to Old Hwy 80
Ave 26E to Ave 27E & Co. 9th St. to Co. 10½ St.
Route 4: Palomas Rd. and Co. 1st St. to Avenue 46E to Ave 64E.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (01/09/23 – 01/13/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 16th St. from Ave C to Ave 1E
• Co. 16 ½ St. from Ave B ½ to Ave A
• Co. 17th St. from Ave B ½ to Ave A
• Co. 17 ½ St. from Ave B ½ to Ave A
• Co. 18th St. from Ave B ½ to Ave 1E
• Ave B ½ from Co. 16th St. to Co. 18th St.
• Ave A from Co. 16th St. to Co. 18th St.
• Ave B from Co. 16th St. to Co. 19th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Camino Del Diablo from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• S. Frontage Rd. from Foothills Blvd. to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 34 E to Ave 38E
• Ave 38E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
• Ave 35E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 5th St.
• Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
• Ave 37E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 35 E to Ave 38E
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 37E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co. 14th St. & Ave A
• Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
• Co. 14th St. & Ave C
• Co. 14th St. & Ave D
• Co 11th St. & Ave D
• Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (01/16/23 – 01/20/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
• Co. 15th St. from Ave B ½ to Ave 1E
• 4th Ave Ext. from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
• Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
• Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St
• Ave 14E from 48th St to Co. 14th St.
• 48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
• Onammi Ave from 48th St. to Co 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Co. 7th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B & Co. 19th St.