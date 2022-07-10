Avenue B; 24th Street to 32nd Street (Pavement Replacement)
Yuma County will be milling 3” of the existing asphaltic concrete surface and replacing it with a new pavement surface. In addition, sidewalk ramps and miscellaneous concrete work will be completed to provide replacements meeting current standards.
The contractor completed milling and paving operation along Avenue B. The remaining work consists of removing and replacing portions of sidewalk ramps, raising manhole covers and completing striping along Avenue B.
Lane closures will be in place along Avenue B to conduct work. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices and use alternate routes.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The week of July 4th and July 11th the contractor is placing rip rap at culvert outlets and in drainage ditches.
The contractor will continue placing the last lifts of roadway embankment and removing excess material to get the subgrade to finish elevations. No work is currently in progress at the intersection of Red Cloud Mine Road and Meers Point.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of August 2022.
County 12th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E (Reconstruction Project)
Yuma County will improve County 12th Street from Fortuna road to Avenue 12 E to a five-lane roadway with bike lanes. The work includes a new 7’ sidewalk, driveways, street lights, a new storm drain system and other miscellaneous items.
40th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E
The week of July 11h the contractor is expected to complete temporary striping on new pavement surface and open 40th Street to thru traffic. In addition, contractor will continue to work on new sidewalks and raising utilities to grade.
40th Street – road closure
No road closures are expected for the remainder of the project. Lane closures will be in place to allow contractor to complete all remaining concrete work.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by September 2022.
Arizona Avenue Waterline Replacement Project
City of Yuma is working on Arizona Avenue Waterline replacement project; project started within the City limits and will continue in Yuma County area starting on June 27th. Walnut Avenue will be closed thru traffic. Detour will be placed at 10th St – 12th St thru 1st Avenue. Access to residents and business to be maintained at all times.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines underground along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires the week of July 18th. APS is expected to be complete by the end of August 2022.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on August 1st and lasting through August 2022.
Century Link (Lumen) is working on relocating facilities continuing thru August 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/11/22 – 07/15/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave D & Co. 17th to Co. 15th St. .
Route 2: South Foothills Area (Co. 44th St. & S. Frontage Rd.)
Route 3: Ave 23E to Ave 26E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: No Route 4 Maintenance
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/18/22 – 07/22/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave J to Ave H & Co. 19th to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Foothills Mobile Estates (40th St. & Foothills Blvd.)
Route 3: Ave 23E to Ave 26E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: No Route 4 Maintenance
CRACK SEAL:
Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/11/22 – 07/15/22)
IGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 starting at San Luis City Limits to Co. 19th St.
• Co. 19th St. to Ave G
• Ave G to south of Co. 20th St.
• Co. 21st St. from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• 40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to S. Frontage Rd.
• S. Frontage Rd. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co. 9th St to Historic Hwy 80
• Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
• Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co. 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B & Co. 19th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/18/22 -07/22/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 14th St. from Ave G to Ave D
• Co. 15th St. from Ave G to Ave D
• Co. 17th St. from Ave G to Ave D
• Co. 18th St. from Ave G to Ave D
• Ave F from Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St
• Ave E from Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Rd. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Scottsdale Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• 40th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
• Ave 34E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
• Ave 33E from Co. 6th St. to south of Historic Hwy 80
• Ave 32E from Co. 6th St. to Historic Hwy 80
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 34E to west of Ave 30E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 30 E to Ave 33E
• Co. 7th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
• Ave 30E from Co. 7½ St. to Co. 9th St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr.