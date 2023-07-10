Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed new pavement, sanitary sewer, water, APS electric and CenturyLink (Lumen) underground conduit installation. APS luminaires to be installed by June 30, 2023. Contractor currently working on completing punchlist items and work is expected to be completed by July 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for Flood Control improvements. The park is located at 2913 S Avenue A in Yuma, adjacent to S. Avenue A between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements, and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station. Project work will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for approximately one year.
The park access will remain open throughout construction. However, pedestrian pathway will be restricted and rerouted on north end of park to accommodate construction. There will be barriers around construction areas for safety.
Avenue A will have temporary closures between West 28th Street and West Westridge Drive for approximately two months. Detours will be marked in advance of closure.
For more information about the project, please visit the project website at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/engineering-department-flood-control-district/cip-program-projects-and-updates/smucker-park-retention-basin.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor expected to commence work by July 17, 2023. For the first phase of work contractor will be commencing removal work beginning at Fortuna Road and working west to Avenida Compadres.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands Project
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work along North Frontage Road and will schedule work on Los Amigos and Southern sands at a later date.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. NTP was issued June 19, 2023. Contractor started potholing operation and commenced excavation for new cut off walls on 06/26/23. Traffic signal in operation for lane closures, drivers should expect delays while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/10/23 -07/14/23)
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to west Terminus
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to east Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21th ½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 3: Co. 9th St. Ave 27E to Co. 29E
Ave 29E Co. 8th St. to Terminus
Route 4: Hauling Material to the river crossings at Ave 52E along with
Ave 50E, 49E, and 47E.
CRACK SEAL: 3rd St. from 27th Dr. to Ave B
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/10/23 -07/14/23)
Route 1: Co. 10th St. from Ave G to Ave F
Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 10th St.
Co. 9th St. from west of Ave F to Ave D
Ave F from Co. 9th St. to Co. 11th St.
Intersection of Ave E from Co. 9th St.
Route 2: Fortuna Dr. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Suzanne de Fortuna Rd. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Ave 14E from S. Frontage Rd. St. to Fortuna Dr.
Ave 14½ E from S. Frontage Rd. to Fortuna Dr.
28th St from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Route 3: Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co. 2nd St.
Ave 47E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 5th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Co. 2nd St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
Co. 5th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
Ave 43E from Co. 8th St. to Co. 6th ½ St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95