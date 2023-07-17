Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona.
All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed new pavement, sanitary sewer, water, APS electric and CenturyLink (Lumen) underground conduit installation. APS luminaires to be installed by July 12, 2023. Contractor currently working on completing punchlist items, work is expected to be completed by July 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for flood control measures. The park is located at 2913 S. Avenue A in Yuma, adjacent to South Avenue A between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sanitary sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements, and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station. Project work will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for approximately one year.
The park will remain open throughout construction. However, pedestrian pathway will be restricted and rerouted on north side of park to accommodate construction. There will be barriers around construction areas for safety.
Avenue A will be closed, between West 28th Street and West Westridge Drive, for approximately two months, starting February 2024. Detours will be marked in advance of closure.
For more information about the project, please visit the project website at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/engineering-department-flood-control-district/cip-program-projects-and-updates/smucker-park-retention-basin.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor expected to commence work by July 17, 2023. For the first phase of work contractor will be commencing removal work beginning at Fortuna Road and working west to Avenida Compadres.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands Project
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work along North Frontage Road and will schedule work on Los Amigos and Southern sands at a later date.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. NTP was issued June 19, 2023. Contractor started potholing operation and commenced excavation for new cut off walls on 06/26/23. Traffic signal in operation for lane closures, drivers should expect delays while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/17/23 -07/21/23)
Route 1: Co. 16th St to Co. 19th St. between Ave J to Ave 4E
Route 2: Co. 16th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 13th St. from Ave H to West Terminus.
Carlota Ave from Co. 13th St. to Chapultepec St.
Cortez Ave from Chapultepec St. to Kino St.
Route 3: Co. 9th St. Ave 27E to Co. 29E
Ave 29E Co. 8th St. to terminus.
Route 4: Co. 6th St. between 33E and 34E
We started Hauling Material to the river crossings at Co 5th St. along with Co 4th St.
CRACK SEAL: 3rd St. from 27th Dr. to Ave
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/17/23 -07/21/23)
Route 1: Co 8th from west of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
Ave E from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
Riverside Dr. from Strand Ave to Ave C
Ave D from Riverside Dr. to North End
Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
Co. 1st St. from Ave C to east to City Limits
Co 8½ St. from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: S. Frontage Rd. from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10½ St.
Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
Camino Del Sol From S. Frontage Rd. to Co 10th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
Ave 51E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 1st St.
Co. 2nd St. from Ave 48E to Ave 56E
Co. 1st St. from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
North Co. 1st St. from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
North Co. 2nd St. from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
Ave 56E from N. Co. 1st St. to N. Co. 2nd St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St. & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.