Martinez Lake Rd / Red Cloud Mine Rd
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of July 5, the contractor continues work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of July 5, the contractor will complete remaining punchlist items. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
New street lights are scheduled to be installed by July 30th.
South Somerton Drainage Improvements.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
Coyote Wash Channelization Project (WEllton,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of July 5, the contractor will continue excavating wash channel and continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave and San Jose Ave. at the wash crossing. Detour routes has been setup to Arizona Ave.
Utility work
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. For the first phase of work contractor is going to be working on East side of El Camino Del Diablo and also on North side of 52nd Street. No road closures expected during this period.
Southwest Gas is replacing gas line on Fortuna Rd and 30th St. with a road closure at 30th St. Detour has been set up to access business at N. Frontage Rd. and loop around to Commercial Center Loop. Contractor completed work on the roadway. No road closure expected during next week.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 7/5/21 to 7/9/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave H
• Co 21st St to Co 20th St
• Route 2: Ave 1E to Ave 2E
• Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Route 3: Ave 16E to Ave 20E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
• Route 4: Ave 39E to Ave 43E
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
WORK ZONE:
7/6/21 – Sidewalk repair on 40th St from Foothills Blvd to Cassidy Dr
7/7/21-7/8/21 – Sidewalk repair on Fortuna Rd from 40th St to 38th Pl
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 7/12/21 to 7/16/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave G
• Co 20th St to Co 19th St
Route 2:
• Ave B to Ave A
• Co 18th St to Co 15th St
Route 3:
• Ave 38E to Ave 36E
• Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
• Ave 43E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St to Co 4th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 7/5/21 to 7/9/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 14th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 15th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 17th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 18th from Ave G to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
• Ave E from Co 18th St to Co 17th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Rd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Scottsdale Dr from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Fortuna Rd to Ave 12E
• S Frontage Rd from Fortuna Rd to Ave 12E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 6th St from Ave 32E to Ave 34E
• Ave 34E from Co 6th St to Co 8th St
• Ave 33E from Co 6th St to south of Hwy 80
• Ave 32E from Co 6th St to Hwy 80
• Co 8th St from Ave 34E to west of Ave 30E
• Co 9th St from Ave 30E to Ave 33E
• Co 7th St from Ave 32E to Ave 34E
• Ave 30E from Co 7½ St to Co 9th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 7/12/21 to 7/16/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 16th St from Ave C to Ave 1E
• Co 16½ St from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 17th St from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 17½ St from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 18th St from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
• Ave B½ from Co 16th St to Co 18th St
• Ave A from Co 16th St to Co 18th St
• Ave B from Co 16th St to Co 19th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Ironwood Dr from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Camino Del Diablo from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr
• S Frontage Rd from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 6th St from Ave 34E to Ave 38E
• Ave 38E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Ave 35E from Co 6th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 36E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Ave 37E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Co 5th St from Ave 35E to Ave 38E
• Co 4th St from Ave 37E to Ave 38E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th St & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95