Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on Sept. 19, 2022.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed new pavement, sanitary sewer, water, APS electric and CenturyLink (Lumen) underground conduit installation. APS luminaires have been installed. Contractor currently working on completing punchlist items, work is expected to be completed by July 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for flood control measures. The park is located at 2913 S Avenue A in Yuma, adjacent to S Avenue A between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sanitary sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements, and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station. Project work will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for approximately one year.
The park will remain open throughout construction. However, pedestrian pathway will be restricted and rerouted on north side of park to accommodate construction. There will be barriers around construction areas for safety.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19. Contractor commenced work July 17. For the first phase of work contractor will be commencing removal work beginning at Fortuna Road and working west to Avenida Compadres.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19. Contractor commenced work along North Frontage Road on July 17. Road closures should be expected while work is underway. Contractor will schedule work on Los Amigos and Southern sands at a later date.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. NTP was issued June 19, 2023. Contractor started potholing operation and commenced excavation for new cut off walls on 06/26/23. Traffic signal in operation for lane closures, drivers should expect delays while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/24/23 -07/28/23)
Route 1: Co. 15th St. to Co. 19th St. between Ave B to Ave 5E
Ave A½ from Co. 15th St. to North Terminus
Route 2: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to east Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/24/23 -07/28/23)
Route 1: Ave B from Co. 14th St. to Co. 1st St.
Ave C from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
Patricia Ln from 27 Ave to Collins Pl.
Ave 3E from Co. 13th St. to east to 40th St.
Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd to 12th St.
Hwy 95 from east of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: S. Frontage Rd. from west of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
Ave 9E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Mesa Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd.
Palomas Rd. from west of Ave 64E to Hyder Rd.
Ventura Rd. from Ave 64E to end of Co. Maintenance
Including all other road segments within these areas
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave