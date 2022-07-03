Avenue B; 24th Street to 32nd Street (Pavement Replacement)
Yuma County will be milling 3” of the existing asphaltic concrete surface and replacing it with a new pavement surface. In addition, sidewalk ramps and miscellaneous concrete work will be completed to provide replacements meeting current standards.
The contractor completed milling and paving operation along Avenue B. The remaining work consist of removing and replacing portions of sidewalk ramps and completing striping along Avenue B.
Lane closures will be in place along Avenue B to conduct work. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices and use alternate routes.
South Somerton Drainage Improvements
Yuma County Flood Control District is conduction drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton in two phases. Phase 1: Construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain Systems. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: A) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. B) New storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. C) Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. D) Pavement replacements. E) Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations. E) Retention basin improvements.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: All work is completed.
• Union Avenue Improvements: All work is completed.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: All work is completed.
• Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The week of July 4th the contract will continue placing rip rap at culvert outlets and in drainage ditches. Traffic control will be in place at the intersection of Red Cloud Mine Road and Meers Point. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of August 2022.
County 12th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E (Reconstruction Project)
Yuma County will improve County 12th Street from Fortuna road to Avenue 12 E to a five-lane roadway with bike lanes. The work includes a new 7’ sidewalk, driveways, street lights, a new storm drain system and other miscellaneous items.
40th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E
The week of July 4th the contractor is expected to complete temporary striping on new pavement surface and open 40th Street to thru traffic by 07/08/22. In addition, contractor will continue to work on new sidewalks and raising utilities to grade.
40th Street – road closure
40th street will be closed to thru traffic thru July 8, 2022. Detour will be placed at Scottsdale Drive – Avenue 12E thru the South Frontage Road. Access to residents and business west of Scottsdale Drive is to be maintained at all times.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by September 2022.
Arizona Avenue Waterline Replacement Project
City of Yuma is working on Arizona Avenue Waterline replacement project, project started within the City limits and will continue in Yuma County area starting on June 27th. Walnut Avenue will be closed thru traffic. Detour will be placed at 10th St – 12th St thru 1st Avenue. Access to residents and business to be maintained at all times.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines underground along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires the week of July 5th. APS is expected to be complete by July 15, 2022.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on July 20th and lasting through August 2022.
Century Link (Lumen) is working on relocating facilities continuing thru August 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/04/22 – 07/08/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave J to Ave H & Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Foothills Mobile Estates (40th St. & Foothills Blvd.)
Route 3: Ave 23E to Ave 26E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: Ave 46E to Ave 52E to Co. 2nd St. to Paloma Road
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/11/22 – 07/15/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave D & Co. 17th St. to Co. 15th St.
Route 2: South Foothills Area (Co. 44th St. & S. Frontage Rd.)
Route 3: Ave 23E to Ave 26E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: Ave 46E to Ave 52E to Co. 2nd St. to Paloma Road
CRACK SEAL:
Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/04/22 – 07/08/22)
IGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 5E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
• Co. 8 ½ St. from Ave 4 ½ E to Ave 5E
• Ave 4E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
• Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
• Co. 10th St. from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E.
• Ave 5E from S. Frontage Rd. to 48th St.
• Las Barrancas Sub-division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co. 9th St. to Historic Hwy 80
• Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
• Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co. 14th St. & Ave A
• Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
• Co. 14th St. & Ave C
• Co. 14th St. & Ave D
• Co. 11th St. & Ave D
• Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/11/22 -07/15/22)
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 starting at San Luis City Limits to Co. 19th St.
• Co. 19th St. to Ave G
• Ave G to south of Co. 20th St.
• Co. 21st St. from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• 40th St. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to S. Frontage Rd.
• S. Frontage Rd. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co. 9th St. to Historic Hwy 80
• Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
• Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B & Co. 19th St.