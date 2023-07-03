by Yuma County
Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona.
All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed new pavement, sanitary sewer, water, APS electric and CenturyLink (Lumen) underground conduit installation. APS luminaires to be installed by June 30, 2023. Contractor currently working on completing punchlist items and work is expected to be completed by July 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for Flood Control improvements. The park is located at 2913 S Avenue A in Yuma, adjacent to S. Avenue A between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements, and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station. Project work will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for approximately one year.
The park access will remain open throughout construction. However, pedestrian pathway will be restricted and rerouted on north end of park to accommodate construction. There will be barriers around construction areas for safety.
Avenue A will have temporary closures between West 28th Street and West Westridge Drive for approximately two months. Detours will be marked in advance of closure.
For more information about the project, please visit the project website at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/engineering-department-flood-control-district/cip-program-projects-and-updates/smucker-park-retention-basin.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor expected to commence work by July 17, 2023. For the first phase of work contractor will be commencing removal work beginning at Fortuna Road and working west to Avenida Compadres.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. NTP was issued June 19, 2023. Contractor started potholing operation and commenced excavation for new cut off walls on 06/26/23. Traffic signal in operation for lane closures, drivers should expect delays while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/03/23 -07/07/23)
Route 1: Co. 16th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 13th St. from Ave H to west Terminus.
Carlota Ave from Co. 13th St. to Chapultepec St.
Cortez Ave from Chapultepec St. to Kino St.
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21th ½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 3: Co. 9th St. Ave 27E to Co. 29E
Ave 29E Co. 8th St. to Terminus
Route 4: Co. 4th St. from 37E to 39E & Ave 41E to 43E
Co. 7th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/03/23 -07/07/23)
Route 1: Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Co. 10th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Co. 11th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co 12th St.
Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
44th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 40E to Ave 43E
Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41E to Ave 43E
Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41½ E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr.
S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s