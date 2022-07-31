by yuma county
Avenue B; 24th Street to 32nd Street (Pavement Replacement)
Yuma County will be milling 3” of the existing asphaltic concrete surface and replacing it with a new pavement surface. In addition, sidewalk ramps and miscellaneous concrete work will be completed to provide replacements meeting current standards.
The contractor completed milling and paving operation along Avenue B. The week of August 1st the contractor will be raising manhole covers and completing striping along Avenue B.
Lane closures will be in place along Avenue B to conduct work. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices and use alternate routes.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The week of August 1st the contractor is completing the subgrade to finish elevations and placing the first lift of base course. Work is currently in progress at the intersection of the existing roadway and the beginning of the new realignment and at the intersection of Red Cloud Mine Road and Meers Point which is the end of the project. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices. Short delays are to be expected.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of August 2022.
County 12th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E (Reconstruction Project)
Yuma County will improve County 12th Street from Fortuna road to Avenue 12 E to a five-lane roadway with bike lanes. The work includes a new 7’ sidewalk, driveways, street lights, a new storm drain system and other miscellaneous items.
40th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E
The week of August 1st the contractor is expected to continue to work raising utilities to grade and completing final striping and signing.
40th Street – road closure
No road closures are expected for the remainder of the project. Lane closures will be in place to allow contractor to complete all remaining concrete work.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by September 2022.
Arizona Avenue Waterline Replacement Project
City of Yuma is working on Arizona Avenue Waterline replacement project; project started within the City limits and will continue in Yuma County area starting on June 27th. Walnut Avenue will be closed thru traffic. Detour will be placed at 10th St – 12th St thru 1st Avenue. Access to residents and business to be maintained at all times.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines underground along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires the week of July 25th. APS is expected to be complete by the end of August 2022.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on August 1st and lasting through August 2022.
Century Link (Lumen) is working on relocating facilities continuing thru August 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 08/01/22 -08/05/22
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave G to Ave D & Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Del Sur Sub. (S. Frontage & Mesa Ave.)
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E & Co. 8th St. to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 52E to Ave 57E & Co. 1st St. to Paloma Rd.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (08/08/22 – 08/12/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave G to Ave D & Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Del Sur Sub. (S. Frontage & Mesa Ave.)
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E & Co. 8th St. to Co. 7th St
Route 4: Ave 52E to Ave 57E & Co. 1st St. to Paloma Rd.
CRACK SEAL:
Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (08/01/22 – 08/05/22)
IGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
•Co. 15th St. from Ave B ½ to Ave 1E
• 4th Ave Ext. from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
• Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
• Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St
•Ave 14E from 48th St to Co. 14th St.
• 48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
• Onammi Ave from 48th St to Co. 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St
• Co. 7th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
•Co. 8th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th ST
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (08/08/22 -08/12/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11 ½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co 3rd ¼ St.
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd ¼ St
•Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co. 14th St. & Ave A
• Co. 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co. 14th St. & Ave C
• Co. 14th St. & Ave D
• Co. 11th St. & Ave D
• Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95