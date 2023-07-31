Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed new pavement, sanitary sewer, water, APS electric and CenturyLink (Lumen) underground conduit installation. Contractor currently working on completing punchlist items, work is expected to be completed by July 31, 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for flood control measures. The park is located at 2913 S Avenue A in Yuma, adjacent to S Avenue A between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sanitary sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements, and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station. Project work will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for approximately one year.
The park will remain open throughout construction. However, pedestrian pathway will be restricted and rerouted on north side of park to accommodate construction. There will be barriers around construction areas for safety.
Avenue A will be closed, between West 28th Street and West Westridge Drive for approximately two months, starting February 2024. Detours will be marked in advance of closure.
For more information about the project, please visit the project website at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/engineering-department-flood-control-district/cip-program-projects-and-updates/smucker-park-retention-basin.
Contacts:
Shagun Jain, Meridian Engineering, 520-878-0500 or s.jain@meridiancon.net
Mike Brennan, Project Superintendent, 520-878-0500 or m.brennan@meridiancon.net
Alan Quintero, Yuma County Deputy County Engineer, 928-817-5118 or alan.quintero@yumacountyaz.gov
Project Hotline: 833-821-5646
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor commenced work July 17, 2023. For the first phase of work contractor will be commencing removal work beginning at Fortuna Road and working west to Avenida Compadres.
LOS AMIGOS AND SOUTHERN SANDS DRAINAGE AND PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor commenced work along N. Frontage Rd on July 17, 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway. Contractor will schedule work on Los Amigos and Southern sands at a later date.
ANTELOPE PALOMAS ROAD LOW FLOW CROSSINGS
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. NTP was issued June 19, 2023. Contractor started potholing operation and commenced excavation for new cut off walls on 06/26/23. Traffic signal in operation for lane closures, drivers should expect delays while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/31/23 -08/04/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 15th St. to Co. 19th St. between Ave B to Ave 5E
Ave A½ from Co. 15th St. to North Terminus
Route 2: Co. 16th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 13th St. from Ave H to West Terminus.
Carlota Ave from Co. 13th St. to Chapultepec St.
Cortez Ave from Chapultepec St. to Kino St.
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: None
Route 4: None
CRACK SEAL:
SLURRY SEAL: None
Overlay: None
Chip Seal: None
Magnesium Chloride: None
Work zone:
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 08/07/23 -08/11/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 2: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: None
Route 4: None
CRACK SEAL: None
SLURRY SEAL: None
Overlay: None
Chip Seal: None
Magnesium Chloride: None
Work zone:None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/31/23 -08/04/23)
Route 1: Ave 2E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave 3E from Co. 19th St. to 40th St.
Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
40th St. from Ave 3E to Ave 3E.
Ave 4E from Co. 17th St. to 40th St.
Hwy 95 from East of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
Co. 19th St. from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
Ave 5E from Co. 16th St. to 40th St.
Co. 19th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 18th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 17th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 16th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 15th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
Co. 13th St. from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: Foothills Blvd from 44th St. 48th St.
Ave 14E from 44th St. to 48th St.
Joleane Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Montana Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St. to 48th St.
Ironwood Dr from 44th St. to 48th St.
Hunter Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Co. 3rd St. from Hwy 95 to Co. 3rd St. Ave 16E
Ave 16E to south of Co. 4th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17 E & Ave 18E
Ave 18E from north of Co. 4th St. to Co. 6th St. covering east & west of Co. 5th St.
Co. 6th St. from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
Ave 19E from north of Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
Ave 20E from north of Co. 7th St. to Historic Hwy 80 covering west of Co. 8th St
Co. 9th St. and west of Historic Hwy 80 back to Ligurta.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
Main St. & Cesar Chavez
Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
W. Brooks & Chavez
8th Ave & Main St.
Co. 21st St. & Main St.
Main St. & Piceno Dr.
WORK ZONE: None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (08/07/23 – 08/11/23)
Route 1: Ave 5E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
Co. 8 ½ St. from Ave 4½ E to Ave 5E
Ave 4E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
Co. 10th St. from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: S. Frontage Rd. from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E
Ave 5E from S. Frontage Rd to 48th St.
Las Barrancas Sub-division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 24E from Co. 9th St. to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
WORK ZONE: None