Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of June, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed sanitary sewer, water, APS electric and CenturyLink (Lumen) underground conduit installation. Paving operations will be ongoing from June 9 to June 12, 2023. APS luminaires to be installed June 13 to June 22, 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has completed test section on 4/12/23. The preconstruction meeting was conducted May 2, 2023. A NTP is expected to be issued by June 13th.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work by July 2023.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work by July 2023.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. Contractor to commence work by late-June 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/12/23 – 06/16/23)
Route 1: CCo. 16th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 13th St. from Ave H to West Terminus.
Carlota Ave from Co. 13th St. to Chapultepec St.
Cortez Ave from Chapultepec St. to Kino St.
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21st St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 3: Co. 9th St. to Co 6th St. & Co. 8th St from Ave 30E to Ave 32E
Route 4: Co. 7th St. to Co. 4th St. & Co 4th St. from 37E to 39E
Co. 4th St. to Palomas Rd. & Co. 5th St. from 43E to 47E
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/19/23 – 06/23/23)
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
Route 2: Co. 15th St. to Co. 19th St. between Ave B to Ave 5E
Route 3: Co. 11th St. from 31E to 33E & Co. 12th St. from Co 29E to 31E.
Route 4: Co. 5th St. to Co. 2nd St. & 41E from 3rd St. to 5th St.
Co. 1St. to Palomas Rd. & Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to 3rd St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/12/23 -06/16/23)
Route 1:
Co. 16th St. from Ave C to Ave 1E
Co. 16½ St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 17th St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 17½ St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 18th St. from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
Ave B½ from Co. 16th St. to Co. 18th St
Ave A from Co. 16th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave B from Co. 16th St. to Co. 19th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Ironwood Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Camino Del Diablo from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
S. Frontage Rd. from Foothills Blvd. to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co. 6th St. from Ave 34E to Ave 38E
Ave 38E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Ave 35E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 5th St.
Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Ave 37E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Co. 5th St. from Ave 35 E to Ave 38E
Co. 4th St. from Ave 37E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothill Blvd & 48th St.
Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
Fortuna Rd. @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/19/23 – 06/23/23)
Route 1:
Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
Co. 15th St. from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
4th Ave Ext. from Co. 14th St. to Co 15th St.
Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St
Ave 14E from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
Onammi Ave from 48th St to Co. 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 7th St. from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38
Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co. 11th St. & Ave D
Co .14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95