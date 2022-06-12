Avenue B: 24th Street to 32nd Street (Pavement Replacement)
Yuma County will be milling 3” of the existing asphaltic concrete surface and replacing it with a new pavement surface. In addition, sidewalk ramps and miscellaneous concrete work will be completed to provide replacements meeting current standards.
The week of June 13th, the contractor will continue milling and paving operation along Avenue B. The milling and paving will be a nighttime operation, hours will be 8pm thru 7am. Operation is schedule to be completed Monday morning at 7am.
During nighttime operation the intersection of Avenue B at 26th St and at 28th Street will be closed at 8 pm and opened to traffic at 7 am daily for the duration of the milling and paving. Lane closures will be in place along Avenue B to conduct work. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices and use alternate routes.
South Somerton Drainage Improvements
Yuma County Flood Control District is conduction drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton in two phases. Phase 1: Construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain Systems. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: A) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. B) New storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. C) Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. D) Pavement replacements. E) Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations. E) Retention basin improvements.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Installation of the new storm drain system and pavement replacement is completed. Contractor is working on remaining outlet structures, and miscellaneous items. No road closures expected the week of June 13th.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor to continue construction of a new storm drain pump station at Garvin Street and Garvin Court. Work is expected to be completed by 06/20/22.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Contractor completed new pavement on 05/10/22. For the remainder of the work, the contractor will be completing miscellaneous work to include sidewalk ramps and raising utilities to grade. No road closures expected the week of June 13th.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is to be completed by the end of June 2022.
The week of June 13th, the contractor will continue earthwork and culvert installation on the realignment portion of red Cloud Mine Road. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road is to be completed the end of June 2022
County 12th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E (Reconstruction Project)
Yuma County will improve County 12th Street from Fortuna road to Avenue 12 E to a five-lane roadway with bike lanes. The work includes a new 7’ sidewalk, driveways, street lights, a new storm drain system and other miscellaneous items.
40th Street – Fortuna Road to Scottsdale Drive
Contractor to complete temporary striping on 40th street from Fortuna Road to Scottsdale Drive.
40th Street- Scottsdale Drive to Avenue 12E
Underground contractor completed storm drain installation. Grading crew will be excavating roadway and grading roadway for new pavement.
40th Street – road closure
40th Street will be closed to thru traffic thru June 2022. Detour will be placed at Scottsdale Drive – Avenue 12E thru the South Frontage Road. Access to residents and business west of Scottsdale Drive is to be maintained at all times.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by September 2022.
Utility Work
Southwest Gas will be replacing 7,000 feet of 2” gas line and services in the area of Foothills Boulevard to Dorothy Drive and from 45th Drive to 47th Street. The contractor will be working on installing new gas main line and services on 46th Drive and on 47th Street. They will also be restoring pavement along Dorothy Drive and 46th Drive.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS to continue relocation of overhead power lines along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. Spectrum will also be relocating their overhead lines and coordinating efforts with APS. Work is expected to last through June 2022.
Farwest Water is expected to begin relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on April 15th and lasting through July 2022.
Century Link (Lumen) is expected to begin relocation of facilities in May and continuing thru July 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
PUBLIC WORKS WEEKLY REPORT (06/09/22)
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/13/22 – 06/17/2022)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave D & Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: North Foothills Area (Ave 14E & N. Frontage Rd.)
Route 3: Ave 20E to Ave 23E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: Ave 45E to Ave 47E to Co. 5th St. to Co. 2nd St.
CRACK SEAL:
Yuma East 1 & 2
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/20/22 -06/24/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave J to Ave H & Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Foothills Mobile Estates (40th St. & Foothills Blvd.)
Route 3: Ave 23E to Ave 26E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: Ave 46E to Ave 52E to Co. 2nd St. to Paloma Road
CRACK SEAL:
Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/13/22 -06/17/22)
IGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co. 8th St. from west of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
• Riverside Dr. from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr. to North End
• Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
• Co. 1st St. from Ave C to east to City Limits
• Co. 8 ½ St. from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd. from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10 ½ St.
• Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
• Camino Del Sol From S. Frontage Rd. to Co 10th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
• Ave 51E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 1st St.
• Co. 2nd St. from Ave 48 E to Ave 56E
• Co. 1st St. from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• North Co. 1st St. from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• North Co. 2nd St. from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from N. Co 1st St. to N. Co 2nd St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/20/22 -06/24/22)
Route 1:
• Ave B from Co. 14th St. to Co. 1st St.
• Ave C from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
• Patricia Ln from 27 Ave to Collins Pl.
• Ave 3E from Co. 13th St. to east to 40th St.
• Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd. to 12th St.
• Hwy 95 from east of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd. from west of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• Ave 9E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
• Mesa Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd.
• Palomas Rd. from west of Ave 64E to Hyder Rd.
• Ventura Rd. from Ave 64E to end of County Maintenance.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s