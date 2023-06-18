Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of June 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed sanitary sewer, water, APS electric and CenturyLink (Lumen) underground conduit installation. Paving operations will be ongoing from June 9 to June 12, 2023. APS luminaires to be installed June 13 to June 22, 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has completed test section on 4/12/23. The preconstruction meeting was conducted May 2, 2023. A NTP is expected to be issued by June 13th.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work by July 2023.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands Improvements
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work by July 2023.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. Contractor to commence work by late-June 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/19/23 – 06/23/23)
Route 1: Co. 16th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 13th St. from Ave H to West Terminus.
Carlota Ave from Co. 13th St. to Chapultepec St.
Cortez Ave from Chapultepec St. to Kino St
Route 2: None
Route 3: Ave 20E to 22E & Ave 23E to 25E
Route 4: Co. 4th St. from 37E to 39E & Ave 41E to 43E
Co. 7th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/26/23 – 06/30/23)
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
Route 2: None
Route 3: Co. 7th St. to Co. 9th St. & Co. 10th St. to Hwy 80
Route 4: Ave 41E from 3rd St. to 5th St. & Ave 42E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St.
Ave 43E from Co. 8th St. to Co. 5th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/19/23 -06/23/23)
Route 1: Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
Co. 15th St. from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
4th Ave Ext. from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St
Ave 14E from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
Onammi Ave from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 7th St. from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co. 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/26/23 – 06/30/23)
Route 1: Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd. to 15E to Via Salida
Ave 11½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd.to Via Canada
Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
Co. 6th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
Co. 5th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St. & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.