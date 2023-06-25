By Yuma County
Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
The project is planned to be complete by the end of June 30, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed new pavement, sanitary sewer, water, APS electric and CenturyLink (Lumen) underground conduit installation. APS luminaires to be installed by June 30, 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
Contractor is expected to mobilize at site the week of June 26. No road closures are scheduled for this portion of the work.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor expected to commence work by July 17, 2023. For the first phase of work contractor will be commencing removal work beginning at Fortuna Road and working west to Avenida Compadres.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work along North Frontage Road and will schedule work on Los Amigos and Southern sands at a later date.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. NTP was issued June 19, 2023. Contractor started potholing operation and is expected to commence excavation for new cut off walls on 06/26/23. Lane closures should be expected while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/26/23 – 06/30/23)
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St
Route 2: Co. 15th St. to Co. 19th St. between Ave B to Ave 5E
Ave A½ from Co. 15th St. to North Terminus
Route 3: Ave 20E to 24E & Ave 24E to 27E
Route 4: Co. 41E to 43E and Citrus City Mag Roads
Co. 7th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/26/23 -06/30/23)
Route 1: Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
Ave 11½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
Via Salida from S. Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3rd¼ St.
Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd¼ St.
Co. 6th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
Main St. & Cesar Chavez
Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
W. Brooks & Chavez
8th Ave & Main St.
Co. 21st St. & Main St.
Main St. & Piceno Dr.