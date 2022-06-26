Avenue B; 24th Street to 32nd Street (Pavement Replacement)
Yuma County will be milling 3” of the existing asphaltic concrete surface and replacing it with a new pavement surface. In addition, sidewalk ramps and miscellaneous concrete work will be completed to provide replacements meeting current standards.
The contractor completed milling and paving operation along Avenue B. The remaining work consist of removing and replacing portions of sidewalk ramps and completing striping along Avenue B.
Lane closures will be in place along Avenue B to conduct work. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices and use alternate routes.
South Somerton Drainage Improvements
Yuma County Flood Control District is conduction drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton in two phases. Phase 1: Construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain Systems. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: A) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. B) New storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. C) Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. D) Pavement replacements. E) Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations. E) Retention basin improvements.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Installation of the new storm drain system and pavement replacement is completed. Contractor is working on remaining outlet structures, and miscellaneous items. No road closures expected the week of June 27th.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor to continue construction of a new storm drain pump station at Garvin Street and Garvin Court. Work is expected to be completed by 06/30/22.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Contractor completed new pavement on 05/10/22. For the remainder of the work, the contractor will be completing miscellaneous work to include sidewalk ramps and raising utilities to grade. No road closures expected the week of June 27th.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The week of June 13th, the contractor will continue backfilling the headwall on a culvert installation, placing the last lifts of roadway embankment, and cutting slopes and ditches to final grade. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road is to be completed by the end of Aug 2022.
The week of June 20th the contract will complete placing rip rap at culvert outlets and start placing rip rap in drainage ditches.
County 12th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E (Reconstruction Project)
Yuma County will improve County 12th Street from Fortuna road to Avenue 12 E to a five-lane roadway with bike lanes. The work includes a new 7’ sidewalk, driveways, street lights, a new storm drain system and other miscellaneous items.
40th Street – Fortuna Road to Scottsdale Drive
Contractor completed temporary striping on 40th street from Fortuna Road to Scottsdale Drive.
40th Street- Scottsdale Drive to Avenue 12E
Underground contractor completed storm drain installation. Road to be paved from June 24 Thru June 30th.
40th Street – road closure
40th street will be closed to thru traffic starting April 13, 2022 thru June 2022. Detour will be placed at Scottsdale Drive – Avenue 12E thru the South Frontage Road. Access to residents and business west of Scottsdale Drive is to be maintained at all times.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by September 2022.
Arizona Avenue Waterline Replacement Project
City of Yuma is working on Arizona Avenue Waterline replacement project, project started within the City limits and will continue in Yuma County area starting on June 27th. Walnut Avenue will be closed thru traffic. Detour will be placed at 10th St – 12th St thru 1st Avenue. Access to residents and business to be maintained at all times.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS to continue relocation of overhead power lines along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. Spectrum will also be relocating their overhead lines and coordinating efforts with APS. Work is expected to last through July 2022.
Farwest Water is expected to begin relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on June 27th and lasting through August 2022.
Century Link (Lumen) is now working on relocating facilities, started working on June 16th and continuing thru August 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/27/22 – 07/01/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave J to Ave H & Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Foothills Mobile Estates (40th St. & Foothills Blvd.)
Route 3: Ave 23E to Ave 26E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: Ave 46E to Ave 52E to Co. 2nd to Paloma Road
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (07/04/22 -07/08/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave D & Co. 17th to Co. 15th St.
Route 2: South Foothills Area (Co. 44th St. & S. Frontage Rd.)
Route 3: Ave 23E to Ave 26E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: Ave 46E to Ave 52E to Co. 2nd St. to Paloma Road
CRACK SEAL:
Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/27/22 -07/01/22)
IGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 2E from Co. 14th St to Co. 18th St.
• Ave 3E from Co. 19th St. to 40th St.
• Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
• 40th St. from Ave 3E to Ave 3E
• Ave 4E from Co. 17th St. to 40th St.
• Hwy 95 from east of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave.
• Co. 19th St. from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
• Ave 5E from Co. 16th St. to 40th St.
• Co. 19th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 18th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 17th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 16th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 15th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
• Co. 13th St. from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from 44th St. 48th St.
• Ave 14E from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Joleane Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Montana Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Hunter Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co. 3rd St. from Hwy 95 to Co. 3rd St. Ave 16E
• Ave 16E to south of Co. 4th St.
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from north of Co. 4th St. to Co. 6th St. covering east & west of Co. 5th St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from north of Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
• Ave 20E from north of Co. 7th St. to Historic Hwy 80 covering west of Co. 8th St, Co. 9th St. and west of Historic Hwy 80 back to Ligurta.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
•Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
•Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (07/04/22 -07/08/22)
Route 1:
• Ave 5E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
• Co. 8 ½ St. from Ave 4 ½ E to Ave 5E
• Ave 4E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
• Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
• Co. 10th St. from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd. from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E.
• Ave 5E from S. Frontage Rd. to 48th St. Las Barrancas Sub-division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co. 9th St to Historic Hwy 80
• Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
• Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co. 14th St. & Ave A
• Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
• Co. 14th St. & Ave C
• Co. 14th St. & Ave D
• Co. 11th St. & Ave D
• Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95