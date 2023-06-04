Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor has completed sanitary sewer, water, electric and century link underground conduit installation. All roadways expected to be completed by June 5, 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has completed test section on 4/12/23. The preconstruction meeting was conducted May 2, 2023. A NTP is expected to be issued by June 5th.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work by July 2023.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023. Contractor to commence work by July 2023.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” Thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
A pre-construction meeting was to be conducted May 22, 2023. Contractor to commence work by June 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/05/23 – 06/09/23)
Route 1: Co. 16th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 13th St. from Ave H to West Terminus.
Carlota Ave from Co. 13th St. to Chapultepec St.
Cortez Ave from Chapultepec St. to Kino St
Route 2: Co. 15th St. to Co. 19th St. between Ave B to Ave 5E
Ave A½ from Co. 15th St. to North Terminus
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E & Co. 9th St. to Co. 6th St
Route 4: Ave 36E to Ave 38E & Co. 7 th St. to Co. 4th St.
Ave 47E to Ave 51E & Co. 4th St. to Paloma Rd.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/12/23 – 06/16/23)
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 21st ½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 33E & Co. 12th St. to Co 11th St.
Route 4: Ave 38E to Ave 43E & Co. 5th St. to Co. 2nd St.
Ave 51E to Ave 57E & Co. 1st St. to Palomas Rd.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/05/23 -06/09/23)
Route 1:
Co. 14th St. from Ave G to Ave D
Co. 15th St. from Ave G to Ave D
Co. 17th St. from Ave G to Ave D
Co. 18th St from Ave G to Ave D
Ave F from Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St.
Ave E from Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Including all other road segments within these area
Route 2:
Fortuna Rd. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Scottsdale Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
40th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co. 6th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
Ave 34E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
Ave 33E from Co. 6th St. to south of Historic Hwy 80
Ave 32E from Co. 6th St. to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 8th St. from Ave 34E to west of Ave 30E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 30 E to Ave 33E
Co. 7th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
Ave 30E from Co. 7½ St. to Co. 9th St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
Main St. & Cesar Chavez
Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
W. Brooks & Chavez 8th Ave & Main St.
Co. 21st St. & Main St.
Main St. & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (06/12/23 – 06/16/23)
Route 1:
Co. 16th St. from Ave C to Ave 1E
Co. 16½ St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 17th St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 17½ St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 18th St. from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
Ave B½ from Co. 16th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave A from Co. 16th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave B from Co. 16th St. to Co. 19th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Ironwood Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St. Camino Del Diablo from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St. 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
S. Frontage Rd. from Foothills Blvd. to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co. 6th St. from Ave 34 E to Ave 38E
Ave 38E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Ave 35E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 5th St.
Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Ave 37E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Co. 5th St. from Ave 35 E to Ave 38E
Co. 4th St. from Ave 37E to Ave 38E