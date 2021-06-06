MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of June 6, the contractor continues work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of June 6, the contractor will complete final striping along Somerton Avenue & Co. 11th St. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic. Drivers are encourage to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote Wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of June 6, the contractor will continue excavating wash channel, removing trees and vegetation along Coyote Wash.
UTILITY WORK
SWG will be improving the REG station at 30th Street and Fortuna Road. The week of May 31st thru June 7th Southwest Gas will be installing a new steel pipe and other miscellaneous items at area surrounding REG station. A lane closure will remain in place on Fortuna Road.
Scottsdale Drive widening. Developer will be widening Scottsdale Drive, between South Frontage Road and 12 East Subdivision. The week of June 6 thru June 11, the contractor will continue working on East side of Scottsdale Drive. No road closures are scheduled.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr and from 51st Street to 52nd Street .Contractor expected to mobilize on Monday June 7th, for the first phase of work contractor is going to be working on East side of El Camino Del Diablo and also on North side of 52nd Street. No road closures expected during this period.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 6/7/21 to 6/11/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave C
• Co 12th St to Co 10th St
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd & Shadow Ave
Route 3:
• Ave 26E to Ave 29E
• Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
Route 4:
• Ave 50E to Ave 54E
• Co 1st St to Palomas Rd
WORK ZONE:
6/9/21-6/10/21 – Unit B water district T.C. on Ave B½ & Co 16th St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 6/14/21 to 6/18/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave B
• Co 10th St to Riverside Dr
Route 2:
• Ave 3E to 7E
• Co 19th St to Co 14th St
Route 3:
• Ave 22E to Ave 26E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 54E to Ave 57E
• Co 1st St to Palomas Rd
WORK ZONE:
6/14/21–6/17/21 – Sidewalk repair on 8th St from May Ave to Clifford Way
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 6/7/21 to 6/11/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave B from Co 14th St to Co 1st St
• Ave C from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
• Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• Patricia Ln from Ave 27 to Collins Pl
• Ave 3E from Co 13th St to 40th St
• Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd to 12th St
• Hwy 95 from Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• Ave 9E from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
• Mesa Dr from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd
• Palomas Rd from Ave 64E to Hyder Rd
• Ventura Rd from Ave 64E to End of County Maintenance
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 6/14/21 to 6/18/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 2E from Co 14th St to Co 18th St
• Ave 3E from Co 19th St to 40th St
• Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• 40th St from Ave 4E to Ave 3E
• Ave 4E from Co 17th St to 40th St
• Hwy 95 from Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Co 19th St from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
• Ave 5E from Co 16th St to 40th St
• Co 19th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 18th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 17th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 16th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 15th St from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
• Co 13th St from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from 44th St to 48th St
• Ave 14E from 44th St to 48th St
• Jolene Ave from 44th St to 48th St
• Montana Ave from 44th St to 48th St
• El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St to 48th St
• Ironwood Dr from 44th St to 48th St
• Hunter Ave from 44th St to 48th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to Ave 16E
• Ave 16E to Co 4th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from north of Co 4th St to Co 6th St covering east & west of Co 5th
• Co 6th St from Ave 18E to Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from Co 6th St to Co 8th St
• Ave 20E from Co 7th St to Hwy 80 covering west of Co 8th St, Co 9th St and west Hwy 80 back to Ligurta
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Co 5th St & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St
• Ave B & Co 19th St