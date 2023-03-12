Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by first week of April 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has set up the site yard and access roads and is expected to commence test section by 3/13/23. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section (March 2023), the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at entire jobsite and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by March 17, 2023.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (03/13/23 – 03/17/23)
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave H to Ave. B
Co. 13th St. from Ave D to West Terminus
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave I to Ave F
Co. 20th St. from Ave J to Ave F
Boren Pl. from Co. 18 ½ St. to South Terminus
Co. 18½ St. from Boren Pl. to Ave I
Route 3: Ave 16 E to Ave 21 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 4th St.
Route 4: Ave 44 E to Ave 48 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 1st St.
Ave 32 E to Ave 34 E & Co. 6th St. to Old Hwy 80
CRACK SEAL: 44th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood & Mesa Del Sol
Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
Sienna at Mesa Del Sol
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (03/20/23 – 03/24/23)
Route 1: Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave G to Ave E
Ave E from Co. 10th St. to North Terminus
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Somerton Ave
Co. 17th St. from Ave E to Ave D
Route 3: Magnesium Chloride prep Ligurta Foothills
Route 4: Magnesium Chloride prep Tacna Citrus Est. & Tacna Town Site
Re-cap perp on Co 6th St. & Ave 33E to Ave 35
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
Sienna at Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (03/13/23 – 03/17/23)
Route 1:
Hwy 95 starting at San Luis City Limits to Co. 19th St.
Co. 19th St. to Ave G
Ave G to south of Co. 20th St.
Co. 21st St. from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to S. Frontage Rd.
S. Frontage Rd. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 24E from Co. 9th St to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St. & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (03/20/23 – 03/24/23)
Route 1:
Co. 14th St. from Ave G to Ave D
Co. 15th St. from Ave G to Ave D
Co. 17th St. from Ave G to Ave D
Co. 18th St. from Ave G to Ave D
Ave F from Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St.
Ave E from Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Fortuna Rd. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Scottsdale Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
40th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co. 6th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
Ave 34E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
Ave 33E from Co. 6th St. to south of Historic Hwy 80
Ave 32E from Co. 6th St. to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 8th St. from Ave 34E to west of Ave 30E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 30 E to Ave 33E
Co. 7th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
Ave 30E from Co. 7½ St. to Co. 9th St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
Main St. & Cesar Chavez
Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
W. Brooks & Chavez
8th Ave & Main St.
Co. 21st St. & Main St.
Main St. & Piceno Dr.