Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by first week of April 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has setup the site yard and access roads and is expected to commence test section by 3/27/23. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section (April 2023), the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at entire jobsite and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations.
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by March 31, 2023.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (03/27/23 – 03/31/23
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 13th St. from Ave H to West Terminus
Carlota Ave from Chapultepec St. to Co. 13th St.
Cortez Ave from Chapultepec St. to Kino St.
Kino St. from Carlota Ave to Cortez Ave.
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave 2 E.
Ave 31/2 E from Co. 18th St. to Co. 18½ Street
Ave 4 E from Co. 18th St. to Co. 18½ St.
Chaparral way from Ave 3½ E to Ave 4 E.
Route 3: Magnesium Chloride prep Ligurta Foothills
Route 4: Magnesium Chloride prep Tacna Citrus Est.
Re-cap prep on Co. 6th St. Ave 33E to Ave 35E
CRACK SEAL: 44th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood & Mesa Del Sol
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (04/03/23 – 04/07/23)
Route 1: Co. 8th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave G to Ave
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Co. 9th St. from Dora Ave to Magnolia Ave
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 21st St. between Ave J to Ave F
Ave I from Co. 21st St. to Co. 21½ St.
Ave 1 E from Co. 18¼ to 19th St.
Route 3: Magnesium Chloride prep Ligurta Foothills
Route 4: Magnesium Chloride prep Tacna Citrus Est.
Re-cap perp on Co 6th St. & Ave 33E to Ave 35E
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
Sienna at Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (03/27/23 – 03/31/23)
Route 1:
Co. 16th St. from Ave C to Ave 1E
Co. 16½ St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 17th St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 17½ St. from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co. 18th St. from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
Ave B½ from Co. 16th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave A from Co. 16th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave B from Co. 16th St. to Co. 19th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Ironwood Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
Camino Del Diablo from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
S. Frontage Rd. from Foothills Blvd. to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co. 6th St. from Ave 34 E to Ave 38E
Ave 38E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Ave 35E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 5th St.
Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Ave 37E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Co. 5th St. from Ave 35 E to Ave 38E
Co. 4th St. from Ave 37E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (04/03/23 – 04/07/23)
Route 1:
Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
Co. 15th St. from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
4th Ave Ext. from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St.
Ave 14E from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
Onammi Ave from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 7th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co 15th St. & Hwy 95