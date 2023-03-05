Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by first week of April 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has setup the site yard and access roads and is expected to commence test section by 3/3/23. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section (March 2023), the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at entire jobsite and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by March 13, 2023.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (03/06/23 – 03/10/23)
Route 1: Co. 10th St. to Co. 1st St. Between Ave E to Ave C
Ave. D from Levee Rd to Dogwood St.
Clifford way from 6th St. to Clifford Lane
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Somerton Ave
Co. 17th St. from Ave E to Ave D
Ave E from Co. 17th St. to Co. 18th St.
Route 3: Ave 22 E to Ave 29 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St. Route 4: Ave 52 E to Ave 48 E & Old Hwy 80 to CO 1st St
Ave 34 E to Ave 35 E & Co. 5th St to Old Hwy 80
CRACK SEAL: 44th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood
Assisting central section
Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (03/13/23 – 03/17/23)
Route 1: Co. 10th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave H to Ave D
Co. 13th St. from Ave H to West Terminus
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21st ½ St. between Ave I to Ave F
Co. 20th St. from Ave J to Ave F
Boren Pl. from Co. 18 ½ St. to South Terminus
Co. 18th ½ St. from Boren Pl. to Ave. I
Route 3: Ave 16 E to Ave 21 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 4th St.
Route 4: Ave 44 E to Ave 48 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 1st St.
Ave 32 E to Ave 34 E & Co. 6th St. to Old Hwy 80
CRACK SEAL: 44th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood
Assisting Central Section
Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
Sienna at Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (03/06/23 – 03/10/23)
Route 1: Ave 5E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
Co. 8½ St. from Ave 4½ E to Ave 5E
Ave 4E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
Co. 10th St. from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: S. Frontage Rd. from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E
Ave 5E from S. Frontage Rd. to 48th St.
Las Barrancas Sub-division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 24E from Co. 9th St. to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co. 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (03/13/23 – 03/17/23)
Route 1: Hwy 95 starting at San Luis City Limits to Co. 19th St.
Co. 19th St. to Ave G
Ave G to south of Co. 20th St.
Co. 21st St. from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to S. Frontage Rd.
S. Frontage Rd. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd.
Including all other road segments within these area
Route 3: Ave 24E from Co. 9th St. to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St. & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.