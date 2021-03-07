By Yuma County
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New
Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
• Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
• Estimated Completion Date April 2021
• Bid Award January 30, 2020
• Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule: Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake Road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: 03/08/2021 to 03/12/2021: Contractor to complete installation of new solar signal equipment, including enhanced stop signs, speed radar signs by 03/10/2021. Remainder road improvements scheduled to be completed by 03/16/21.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23, 2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will be removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction
Contractor expected to mobilize by March 15, 2021.Work is expected to be completed by May 31,2021.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS. CIP NO. 3.0504B
What’s New: Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Master Schedule: Gutierrez Canales Engineering, PC:
03/08/2021 to 03/12/2021: Contractor expected to mobilize once utilities complete relocations along Bingham Avenue. No work scheduled for March 2021.
Utilities: 03/08/2021 to 03/12/2021: APS expected to commence relocations starting the week of 03/08/21. Century Link, Spectrum & SWG to conduct work concurrently with APS.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: 03/08/2021 to 03/12/2021: Utilities will be adjusting facilities to avoid new storm drain system. Lane closures and potential road closures to take place as needed to complete work
Road Closures: 03/08/2021 to 03/12/2021: Road closures may be permitted to allow utilities to conduct relocations. Detour will be in place, drivers are encourage to follow all traffic control signs and use alternate routes.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 3/8/21 to 3/12/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
Ave J to Ave H
Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2, 3 and 4: No Route Maintenance
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
3/9/21 – Bridge clean up & Repair on Co 19th St & Ave F 1/2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 3/8/21 to 3/12/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
Ave 2E from Co 14th St to Co 18th St
Ave 3E from Co 19th St to 40th St
Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
40th St from Ave 3E to Ave 4E
Ave 4E from Co 17th St to 40th St
Hwy 95 from East of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
Co 19th St from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
Ave 5E from Co 16th St to 40th St
Co 19th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co 18th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co 17th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co 16th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co 15th St from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
Co 14th St from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
Co 13th St from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Foothills Blvd from 44th St to 48th St
Ave 14E from 44th St to 48th St
Jolene Ave from 44th St to 48th St
Montana Ave from 44th St to 48th St
El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St to 48th St
Ironwood Dr from 44th St to 48th St
Hunter Ave from 44th St to 48th St
ncluding all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to Co 3rd St
Ave 16E
Ave 16E to Co 4th St
Co 4th St from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering North of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
Ave 18E from Co 4th St to Co 6th St covering East & West of Co 5th St
Co 6th St from Ave 18E to East end of Ave 19E
Ave 19E from Co 6th St to Co 8th St
Ave 20E from Co 7th St to Hwy 80 covering West of Co 8th St & Co 9th St