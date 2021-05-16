By YUMA COUNTY
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IM
PROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of May 17th the contractor will continue striping Somerton Avenue and placing rumble strip on center lane. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM
Yuma County contractor is conducting road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping.
Contractor completed chip seal and temporary striping as of April 16.
Final striping was completed the week of May 14. Work is now completed.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
The week of May 17 thru May 24, APS, Century Link, Spectrum and Southwest Gas will be conducting utility relocations at multiple areas along Bingham Avenue project site. Road closures and lane closures should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Contractor expected to commence work on Monday May 24th at the south end of Bingham Avenue & Co. 17th St.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor expected to commence work on Monday May 24.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 5/17/21 to 5/21/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave J to Ave G
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• Ave 7E to Ave 12E
• Co 6th St to Laguna Dam Rd
Route 3:
• Ave 21E to Ave 26E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
• Route 4: Ave 41E to Ave 45E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
WORK ZONE:
5/20/21-5/21/21 – Unit B water district on Ave A½ & Co 17th St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 5/24/21 to 5/28/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave H to Ave B
• Co 17th St to Co 14th St
Route 2:
• N Frontage Rd & Ave 15E
• S Frontage Rd & Shadow Ave
• 40th St & Foothills Blvd
Route 3:
• Ave 34E to Ave 38E
• Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
• Ave 45E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
WORK ZONE:
5/26/21- Asphalt Overlay at Martinez Lake Rd
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/17/21 to 5/21/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 9th St from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 10th St from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 11th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co 9th St to Co 12th St
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr
• 44th St from Fortuna Rd to Ironwood Dr
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St to 44th St
• Ironwood Dr from 40th St to 44th St
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St to 44th St
• Dorothy Dr from 40th St to 44th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co 4th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 43E from Co 3rd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Co 3rd St from Ave 41E to Ave 43E
• Co 3rd St from Ave 41½E to Ave 43E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Co 5th St & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St
• Ave B & Co 19th St
• Ave A & Co 15th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/24/21 to 5/28/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 10th from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 10th St
• Co 9th from Ave F to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 9th St to Co 11th St
• Intersection of Ave E to Co 9th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Ave 14E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• Ave 14½E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• 28th St from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
• Ave 47E from Co 2nd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 2nd St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 8th St from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co 8th St to Co 6½ St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr