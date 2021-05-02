by yuma county
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Contractor continues work on final build up and grading of Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor has started placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd and is expected to last 7 weeks. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition, the contractor is planning on doing the top lift of paving for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of May 3 thru May 14 the contractor will be striping intersection and placing rumble strips on pavement. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
CO. 15TH ST – AVE. A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
The new traffic signal is now operational. In addition, as part of the signal improvements, designated left turn lanes are in place at all approaches.
Contractor is currently working on completing remaining punch list items.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM
Yuma County contractor is conducting road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping.
Contractor completed chip seal and temporary striping as of April 16. Final striping has been scheduled for the week of May10th.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c) Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e) Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
The week of May 3 thru May 16, APS, Century Link, Spectrum and Southwest Gas will be conducting utility relocations at multiple areas along Bingham Avenue project site. Road closures and lane closures should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 5/3/21 to 5/7/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave E to Ave B
• Co 9th St to Levee Rd
Route 2: Ave B to Ave A
• Co 18th St to Co 15th St
Route 3:
No Route Maintenance
Route 4:
No Route Maintenance
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 5/10/21 to 5/14/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave H
• Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Route 2:
• Hwy 95 to Pacific Ave
• Co 13th St to Co 10th St
Route 3:
• Ave 16E to Ave 21E • Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
Route 4:
• Ave 41E to Ave 45E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/3/21 to 5/7/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 14th from Ave D to Ave 1E
• Co 15th St from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
• 4th Ave Ext from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
• Ave 1E from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
• Hwy 95 from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 15E from S Frontage Rd to Co 14th St
• Ave 14E from 48th St to Co 14th St
• 48th St from Chase Way to Ave 15E
• Onammi Ave from 48th St to Co 14th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 7th St from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Ave 36E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Co 8th St from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Co 9th St from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/10/21 to 5/14/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 13th St from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th St from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th St from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave H from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• S Frontage Rd from Fortuna Rd to Ave 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½E from 24th St to 28th St
• Alameda Ave from 24th St to 28th St
• Hensley’s Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Via Canada
• Via Salida from S Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co 6th St to Co 3¼ St
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co 3¼ St
• Co 6th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 5th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 4th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th St & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95