Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 26, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by April 21 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 26, 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has completed test section on 4/12/23. The preconstruction meeting was conducted May 2, 2023. A NTP is expected to be issued by May 22nd.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by June 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands Drainage and Pavement Improvements
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by June 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 19, 2023.
Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings
This project will include Remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” Thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
Construction is expected to commence by June 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
A pre-construction meeting will be conducted May 22, 2023.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/22/23 – 05/26/23)
Route 1: Co. 13th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave 2E
Ave A½ from Co. 15th St. to North Terminus
Co. 18th St. from Ave F to Somerton Ave
Route 3: Ave 34E to Ave 36E & Hwy 80 to Co. 9th St.
Route 4: Ave 32E to Ave 34E & Co. 9th to Co. 5th St.
Ave 45E to Ave 47E & Hwy 80 to Co. 4th St.
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/29/23 – 06/02/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 16th St. to Co. 13th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21st ½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 3: Ave 27E to Ave 29E & Hwy 80 to Co. 9th St.
Route 4: Ave 34E to Ave 36E & Co. 7th St. to Co. 4th St.
Ave 45E to Ave 51E & Co. 5th St. to Palomas Rd.
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/22/23 -05/26/23)
Route 1:
Ave 5E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
Co. 8½ St. from Ave 4½ E to Ave 5E
Ave 4E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
Co. 10th St. from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
S. Frontage Rd. from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E.
Ave 5E from S. Frontage Rd to 48th St.
Las Barrancas Sub-division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 24E from Co 9th St. to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd. & 28th St.
Fortuna Rd. & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
Fortuna Rd. at Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/29/23 – 06/02/23)
Route 1:
Hwy 95 starting at San Luis City Limits to Co. 19th St.
Co. 19th St. to Ave G
Ave G to south of Co. 20th St.
Co. 21st St. from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to S. Frontage Rd.
S. Frontage Rd. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 24E from Co. 9th St. to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Co. 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95