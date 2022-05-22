Avenue B; 24th Street to 32nd Street (Pavement Replacement)
Yuma County will be milling 3” of the existing asphaltic concrete surface and replacing it with a new pavement surface. In addition, sidewalk ramps and miscellaneous concrete work will be completed to provide replacements meeting current standards.
The week of May 23rd, the contractor will continue to remove and replace sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and curb & gutter. No road closures are expected during this time. Lane closures will be in place to conduct all concrete work. Delays should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices and use alternate routes.
South Somerton Drainage Improvements
Yuma County Flood Control District is conduction drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton in two phases. Phase 1: Construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain Systems. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: A) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. B) New storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. C) Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. D) Pavement replacements. E) Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations. E) Retention basin improvements.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Installation of the new storm drain system and pavement replacement is completed. Contractor is working on remaining outlet structures, and miscellaneous items. No road closures expected the week of May 23rd.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor to continue construction of a new storm drain pump station at Garvin Street and Garvin Court. Work is expected to be completed by 05/31/22.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Contractor completed new pavement on 05/10/22. For the remainder of the work, the contractor will be completing miscellaneous work to include sidewalk ramps and raising utilities to grade. No road closures expected the week of May 23rd.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is to be completed by the end of June 2022.
The week of May 23rd, the contractor will continue earthwork and culvert installation on the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road is to be completed the end of June 2022
County 12th Street – Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E (Reconstruction Project)
Yuma County will improve County 12th Street from Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E to a five-lane roadway with bike lanes. The work includes a new 7’ sidewalk, driveways, street lights, a new storm drain system and other miscellaneous items.
40th Street – Fortuna Road to Scottsdale Drive
Contactor to continue grading roadway on south side of 40th Street from Fortuna Road to Scottsdale Drive. In addition, contractor to install catch basins, new curb and driveways along south side of roadway. South side of 40th Street scheduled to be paved by 05/31/22.
40th Street- Scottsdale Drive to Avenue 12E
Underground contractor to continue storm drain installation thru the end of May 2022. Grading crew will be excavating roadway and grading as storm drain is being completed.
40th Street – road closure:
40th Street will be closed to thru traffic starting April 13, 2022 thru June 2022. Detour will be placed at Scottsdale Drive – Avenue 12E thru the South Frontage Road. Access to residents and business west of Scottsdale Drive is to be maintained at all times.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by September 2022.
Utility Work
Southwest Gas will be replacing 7,000 feet of 2” gas line and services in the area of Foothills Boulevard to Dorothy Drive and from 45th Drive to 47th Street. The contractor will be working on installing new gas main line and services on 46th Drive and on 47th Street. They will also be restoring pavement along Dorothy Drive and 46th Drive.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS to continue relocation of overhead power lines along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. Spectrum will also be relocating their overhead lines and coordinating efforts with APS. Work is expected to last through June 2022.
Farwest Water is expected to begin relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on April 15th and lasting through July 2022.
Century Link (Lumen) is expected to begin relocation of facilities in May and continuing thru July 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/23/22 – 05/27/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Hwy 95 to Ave H & Co. 22nd St. to Co. 19th St.
Route 2: North Foothills Area (Ave 14E & N. Frontage Rd.)
Route 3: Ave 16E to Ave 21E & Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St
Route 4: Ave 40E to Ave 43E to Co. 5th St. to Co. 3rd St
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2 (two crack seal Machines in operation)
SLURRY SEAL: None
Magnesium Chloride: None
Work zone:
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/30/22 – 06/03/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave F & Co. 21st St. to Co. 19th St.
Route 2: Foothills Mobile Estates (40th St. & Foothills Blvd.)
Route 3: Ave 21E to Ave 24E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4: Ave 43E to Ave 45E to Co. 5th St. to Co. 4th St
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2 (two crack seal Machines in operation)
SLURRY SEAL: None
Magnesium Chloride: None
Work zone: None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/23/22 – 05/27/22)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co 13th St.
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
• Via Salida from S. Frontage Rd. to Calle De Cid
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr.
WORK ZONE: None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/30/22 – 06/03/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 10th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 11th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• 44th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
• Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St.
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 ½ E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St. Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
WORK ZONE: None