MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Contractor continues work on guardrail installation on Martinez Lake Rd and cattle guard installations on Red Cloud Mine Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor placing permanent pavement Markings and signage on Martinez Lake Rd and Red Cloud Mine Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition, the contractor is starting to reseed Right of Way along Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
The week of May 17 thru May 24, APS, Century Link, Spectrum and Southwest Gas will be conducting utility relocations at multiple areas along Bingham Avenue project site. Road closures and lane closures should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Contractor expected to commence work on Monday May 24th at the south end of Bingham Avenue & Co. 17th St.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor expected to commence work on Monday May 24th.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 5/24/21 to 5/28/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave H to Ave B
• Co 17th St to Co 14th St
Route 2:
• N Frontage Rd & Ave 15E
• S Frontage Rd & Shadow Ave
• 40th St & Foothills Blvd
Route 3:
• Ave 34E to Ave 38E
• Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
• Ave 45E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
WORK ZONE:
5/26/21 – Asphalt Overlay on Martinez Lake Rd
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 5/31/21 to 6/4/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave B
• Co 14th St to Co 12th St
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd & Shadow Ave
• 40th St & Foothills Blvd
Route 3:
• Ave 29E to Ave 34E
• Co 9th St to Co 6th St
Route 4:
• Ave 47E to Ave 57E
• Co 2nd St to Palomas Rd
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/24/21 to 5/28/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 10th from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 10th St
• Co 9th from Ave F to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 9th St to Co 11th St
• Intersection of Ave E to Co 9th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Ave 14E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• Ave 14½E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• 28th St from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
• Ave 47E from Co 2nd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 2nd St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 8th St from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co 8th St to Co 6½ St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/31/21 to 6/4/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 8th from Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Riverside Dr from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr to North End
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Co 1st St from Ave C to east to City Limits
• Co 8½ St from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Co 10½ St
• Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
• Camino Del Sol from S Frontage Rd to Co 10th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
• Ave 51E from Co 2nd St to Co 1st St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 48E to Ave 56E
• Co 1st St from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• Co 1st St from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from Co 1st St to Co 2nd St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd. & Fry’s