Martinez Lake Rd / Red Cloud Mine Road
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of June 1st, the contractor continues work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd and is expected to last 2 weeks. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
County 11th St. & Somerton Ave. Safety Improvements
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of June 1st, the contractor will complete final striping along Somerton Avenue & Co. 11th St. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
South Somerton Drainage Improvements.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
The week of June 1st, APS, Century Link and Spectrum will be conducting utility relocations at multiple areas along Bingham Avenue project site. Road closures and lane closures should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Contractor commenced work on Monday May 24th at the south end of Bingham Avenue & Co. 17th St. Bingham Avenue will be closed to thru traffic. Drivers are encourage to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
Coyote Wash Channelization Project (Wellton,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of June 1st, the contractor will continue excavating wash channel, removing trees and vegetation along Coyote wash.
Utility work.
SWG will be improving the REG station at 30th Street and Fortuna Road. The week of May 31st thru June 7th Southwest Gas will be installing a new steel pipe and other miscellaneous items at area surrounding REG station. A lane closure will remain in place on Fortuna Road.
Scottsdale Drive widening. Developer will be widening Scottsdale Drive, between South Frontage Road and 12 East Subdivision. The week of May 31st thru June 7th contractor will continue working on East side of Scottsdale Drive. No road closures are scheduled.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 5/31/21 to 6/4/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave B
• Co 14th St to Co 12th St
Route 2:
• 40th St & Foothills Blvd
Route 3:
• Ave 29E to Ave 34E
• Co 9th St to Co 6th St
Route 4:
• Ave 45E to Ave 47E
• Co 2nd St to Palomas Rd
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 6/7/21 to 6/11/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: No Route Maintenance
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd & Shadow Ave
Route 3:
• Ave 26E to Ave 29E
• Co 12th St to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 50E to Ave 52E
• Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/31/21 to 6/4/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 8th from Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Riverside Dr from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr to North End
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Co 1st St from Ave C to east to City Limits
• Co 8½ St from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Co 10½ St
• Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
• Camino Del Sol from S Frontage Rd to Co 10th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
• Ave 51E from Co 2nd St to Co 1st St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 48E to Ave 56E
• Co 1st St from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• Co 1st St from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from Co 1st St to Co 2nd St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/31/21 to 6/4/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave B from Co 14th St to Co 1st St
• Ave C from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
• Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• Patricia Ln from Ave 27 to Collins Pl
• Ave 3E from Co 13th St to 40th St
• Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd to 12th St
• Hwy 95 from Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• Ave 9E from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
• Mesa Dr from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd
• Palomas Rd from Ave 64E to Hyder Rd
• Ventura Rd from Ave 64E to End of County Maintenance
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95