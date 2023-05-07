By Yuma County
Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by April 21 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 10, 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has completed test section on 4/12/23. The preconstruction meeting was conducted May 2, 2023. A NTP is expected to be issued by May 22.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by June 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands Drainage and Pavement Improvement
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by June 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/08/23 – 05/12/23)
Route 1:
Co. 16th St. to Co. 11th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Julie Ln from Ave B to Collins Pl.
Collins Pl. from Julie Ln. to Patricia Ln
Route 2:
Co. 18th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Co. 18th St. from Ave F to Somerton Ave.
Route 3:
Ave 30E to 27E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
Route 4:
Ave 52E to Ave 57E & Co. 1st St. to Palomas Rd.
Ave 34E to Ave 37E & Co. 9th St. to Co. 4th St.
CRACK SEAL: Fortuna Rd. between 24th St. and I-8
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/15/23 – 05/19/23)
Route 1:
Co. 11th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
Co. 9th St. from Dora Ave to Magnolia Ave
Route 2:
Co. 19th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave D
Co. 19th St. to Co. 15th St. between Ave B to Ave 5E.
Ave A½ from Co. 15th St. to North Terminus
Route 3:
Ave 22E to Ave 27E & Hwy 80 to Co. 9th St.
Ave 42E to Ave 47E & Co. 8th St. to Co. 4th St.
Route 4:
Ave 34E to Ave 37E & Co. 10th St. to Co. 6th St.
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/08/23 -05/12/23)
Route 1:
Ave B from Co. 14th St. to Co. 1st St.
Ave C from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
Patricia Ln from 27 Ave to Collins Pl.
Ave 3E from Co. 13th St. to east to 40th St.
Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd. to 12th St.
Hwy 95 from east of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
S. Frontage Rd. from west of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
Ave 9E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Mesa Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd.
Palomas Rd. from west of Ave 64E to Hyder Rd.
Ventura Rd. from Ave 64E to end of County Maintenance.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/15/23 – 05/19/23)
Route 1:
Ave 2E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave 3E from Co. 19th St. to 40th St.
Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
40th St. from Ave 3E to Ave 3E
Ave 4E from Co. 17th St to 40th St.
Hwy 95 from east of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
Co. 19th St from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
Ave 5E from Co. 16th St. to 40th St.
Co. 19th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 18th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 17th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 16th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 15th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
Co. 13th St. from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Foothills Blvd from 44th St. 48th St.
Ave 14E from 44th St. to 48th St.
Joleane Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Montana Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St. to 48th St.
Ironwood Dr from 44th St. to 48th St.
Hunter Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co. 3rd St. from Hwy 95 to Co. 3rd St. Ave 16E
Ave 16E to south of Co. 4th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17 E & Ave 18E
Ave 18E from north of Co. 4th St. to Co. 6th St. covering east & west of Co. 5th St.
Co. 6th St. from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
Ave 19E from north of Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
Ave 20E from north of Co. 7th St. to Historic Hwy 80 covering west of Co. 8th St. Co 9th St. and west of Historic Hwy 80 back to Ligurta.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 22nd St & Ave F
Main St. & Cesar Chavez
Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
W. Brooks & Chavez
8th Ave & Main St.
Co. 21st St. & Main St.
Main St. & Piceno Dr.