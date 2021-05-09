MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Week of May 3. Contractor continues work on guardrail installation on Martinez Lake Rd and cattle guard installations on Red Cloud Mine Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor placing permanent pavement Markings and signage on Martinez Lake Rd and Red Cloud Mine Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition, the contractor is starting to reseed Right of Way along Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of May 10th the contractor will be striping Somerton Avenue. Rumble strips on pavement are scheduled for the week of May 17th. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM
Yuma County contractor is conducting road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping.
Contractor completed chip seal and temporary striping as of April 16.
Final striping has been scheduled for the week of May 10th thru May 17th. Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed and don’t drive over fresh paint.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
The week of May 10 thru May 24, APS, Century Link, Spectrum and Southwest Gas will be conducting utility relocations at multiple areas along Bingham Avenue project site. Road closures and lane closures should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Contractor expected to commence work Monday May 24th at the south end of Bingham Avenue & Co. 17th St.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 5/10/21 to 5/14/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave D
• Co 20th St to Co 18th St
Route 2:
• Ave 4E to Ave 9E
• Co 10th St to Co 6th St
Route 3:
• Ave 16E to Ave 21E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
Route 4:
• Ave 41E to Ave 45E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
WORK ZONE:
5/13/21-5/14/21 – Unit B water district on Ave A½ & Co 17th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 5/3/21 to 5/7/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 13th St from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th St from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th St from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave H from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• S Frontage Rd from Fortuna Rd to Ave 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½E from 24th St to 28th St
• Alameda Ave from 24th St to 28th St
• Hensley’s Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Via Canada
• Via Salida from S Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co 6th St to Co 3¼ St
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co 3¼ St
• Co 6th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 5th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 4th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th St & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95
