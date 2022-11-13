Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the middle of February 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines and Water lines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving will be conducted once a paving contractor is available. The contractor is installing new fencing on both sides of the road. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices. No delays are to be expected.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of January 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by November 2022.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires near the end of October. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits and are making final splices to customers. Spectrum and Lumen will be complete by the end of November.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17, with completion by November 30, 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (11/14/22 – 11/18/22)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Somerton Ave to Cortez Ave between Co. 15th to Co. 12th St.
Route 2: W. South of Co. 16th St. to W. Co. 18th St. between Ave I to Somerton Ave
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 22 E to Ave 21 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 6th St
Route 4: Ave 53 E to Ave 54 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co 1st St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (11/21/22 – 11/25/22)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 9th St. to W. Dog Street, between Ave D ½ to Myrtle Ave
Route 2: South of Co. 16th St. to W. Co. 18th St. between Ave J to Ave D
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 21 E to Ave 20 E & Hwy Co. 8th St. to Co. 6th St. . .
Route 4: Ave 51 E to Ave 52 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 1st St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (11/14/22 – 11/18/22)
Route 1:
Co. 10th St. from Ave G to Ave F
Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 10th St.
Co. 9th St. from west of Ave F to Ave D
Ave F from Co. 9th St. to Co. 11th St.
Intersection of Ave E from Co. 9th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Fortuna Dr. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Suzanne De Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14 ½ E
Ave 14E from S. Frontage Rd. St. to Fortuna Dr.
Ave 14½ E from S. Frontage Rd. to Fortuna Dr.
28th St. from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co. 2nd St.
Ave 47E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 5th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
Co. 2nd St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
Co. 5th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
Ave 43E from Co. 8th St. to Co. 6th ½ St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St. & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.
Ave A & Co. 15th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (11/21/22 – 11/25/22)
Route 1:
Co. 8th St. from west of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
Ave E from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
Riverside Dr. from Strand Ave to Ave C
Ave D from Riverside Dr. to North End
Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
Co. 1st St. from Ave C to east to City Limits
Co. 8½ St. from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
S. Frontage Rd. from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10½ St.
Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
Camino Del Sol From S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
Ave 51E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 1st St
Co. 2nd St. from Ave 48 E to Ave 56E
Co. 1st St. from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
North Co. 1st St. from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
North Co. 2nd St. from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
Ave 56E from N. Co. 1st St. to N. Co. 2nd St..
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
Main St. & Cesar Chavez
Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
W. Brooks & Chavez
8th Ave & Main St.
Co. 21st St. & Main St.
Main St. & Piceno Dr.