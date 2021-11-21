SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, at Garvin Street for the next three weeks; Detour in place at Bingham and Joshua St and Bingham at Angelica St. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently installing storm drain at Sotomayor Avenue and Orchid Street. Sotomayor Avenue and Orchid Street are closed to thru traffic, residents are encouraged to follow detour signs.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage. Contractor expected to commence construction starting on November 20,2021 at Union Avenue and Cactus Street.
No construction activities will be taking place after 4:00 PM on Wednesday Nov 24th until the following Monday due to Thanksgiving Holidays.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote Wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of November 20th, the contractor will open culvert at Oakland Avenue to thru traffic. Also, construction of culverts at San Jose and Arizona will continue. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Oakland Avenue or Old US 80.
No construction activities will be taking place after 4:00 PM on Wednesday Nov 24th until the following Monday due to Thanksgiving Holidays.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by end of February 2022. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Rd to be completed by the end of February 2022.
Week of November 21st, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor working on Punch list items for Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor punch list items for Red Cloud Mine Rd and proceeding start earthwork on realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road. No construction activities will be taking place after 12:00 PM (Noon) on Wednesday Nov 24th until the following Monday due to Thanksgiving Holidays.
CO. 12TH ST (40TH ST) – FORTUNA RD TO AVE 12E – RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Yuma County will improve Co. 12th St from Fortuna Rd to Avenue 12E to a five-lane roads with bike lanes. Work includes new 7’ wide sidewalk, driveways, street lights, new storm drain system and miscellaneous items.
The project was awarded to Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC., Contractor is expected to commence work December 6, 2021. Project is expected to start at Fortuna Rd. and move East towards Avenue 12E.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of November 20th, The contractor will be working on installing new gas services on 52nd Street and on 51st Lane between El Camino del diablo and Driftwood Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 7,000 feet of 2” gas line and services in the area of Foothills Boulevard to Dorothy Drive and from 45th Drive to 47th Street. The week of November 20th, the contractor will be working on installing new gas main line and services on 45th Drive and 45th Lane, between Foothills Boulevard and Dorothy Drive
Southwest Gas to begin relocation and replacement of gas lines along North Frontage Road between Ave 10E and Fortuna Rd.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 11/22/21 to 11/26/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave G
• Co 21st to Co 20th St
Route 2: None
Route 3:
• Ave 27E to Ave 29E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 27E to Ave 29E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
SLURRY SEAL: Location: Gadsden
WORK ZONE: 11/21/21
Co 19th, Ave 4E
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 11/29/21 to 12/03/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave F
• Co 20th to Co 19th St
Route 2: None
Route 3:
• Hwy 95 to Ave F
• Co 20th to Co 19th St
Route 4:
• Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Co 5th to Co 2nd St
SLURRY SEAL: None
WORK ZONE: None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 11/22/21 to 11/26/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 5E from Co 10th St. to Canal Rd
• Co 8 ½ St. from Ave 4 ½ E to Ave 5E
• Ave 4E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
• Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
• Co 10th St from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E
• Ave 5E from S. Frontage Rd to 48th St
• Las Barrancas Sub-Division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to 3rd St. Ave 16E
• Ave 16E to South of Co 4th St.
• Co 4th St. from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from north of Co 4th St. to Co 6th St. covering east & west of Co 5th St.
• Co 6th St. from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from north of Co 6th St. to Co 8th St.
• Ave 20E from north of Co 7th St. to Historic Hwy 80 covering west of Co 8th St.
• Co 9th St. and west of Historic Hwy 80 back to Ligurta.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 11/29/21 to 12/03/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 starting at San Luis City Limits to Co 19th St.
• Co 19th St. to Ave G
• Ave G to south of Co 20th St
• Co 21st St. from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• 40th St. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to S. Frontage Rd.
• S. Frontage Rd. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co 19th St. to History Hwy 80
• Co 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St. from 20E to Ave 24E
• Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co 7th St. east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr.
• S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s