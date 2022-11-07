Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the middle of February 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines and Water lines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving will be conducted once a paving contractor is available. The contractor is installing new fencing on both sides of the road. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices. No delays are to be expected.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of January 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by November 2022.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires near the end of October. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits and are making final splices to customers. Spectrum and Lumen will be complete by the end of November.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by November 30, 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (11/07/22 – 11/11/22)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave B to Ave A ¼ between Co. 17½ St. to Co. 15th St. Route 2: W. Co. 18th St. to W. Co. 21st St. between Ave J to Ave F
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 24 E to Ave 23 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 7th St. Rout 4: Ave 51 E to Ave 52 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 1st St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (11/14/22 – 11/18/22)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Somerton Ave to Cortez Ave, between Co. 15th St. to Co. 12th St.
Route 2: South of Co. 16th St. to W. Co. 18th St., between Ave I to Somerton Ave.
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 22 E to Ave 21 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 6th St. .
Route 4: Ave 53 E to Ave 54 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 1st St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (11/07/22 – 11/11/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 10th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 11th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• 44th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
• Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St.
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 40 E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co. 14th St. & Ave A
• Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
• Co. 14th St. & Ave C
• Co. 14th St. & Ave D
• Co. 11th St. & Ave D
• Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (11/14/22 – 11/18/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 10th St. from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 10th St.
• Co 9th from WEST OF Ave F to Ave D; Ave F from Co 9th St. to Co 11th St.
• Intersection of Ave E from Co 9th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr. from Ave 14E to Ave 14 ½ E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14 ½ E
• Ave 14E from S. Frontage Rd. St. to Fortuna Dr.
• Ave 14 ½ E from S. Frontage Rd. to Fortuna Dr.
• 28th St from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14 ½ E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co. 2nd St.
• Ave 47E from Co 2nd St. to Co 5th St
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
• Co. 2nd St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co. 8th St. to Co. 6th½ St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B & Co. 19th St.
• Ave A & Co. 15th St.