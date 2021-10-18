SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, between Patricia St and Garvin Street; Also, Columbia Avenue will remain closed between Ramona St. and Patricia St. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of October 15th, the contractor will continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by end of October 2021.
Week of October 15th, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor working on Punch list items for Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor finishing up Rip Rap placement along Red Cloud Mine Rd and doing minor slope grading. Contractor to start final paving of Red Cloud Mine Rd through wash 1, 2 & 3 in October 2021.
CO. 12TH ST (40TH ST) – FORTUNA RD TO AVE 12E – RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Yuma County will improve Co. 12th St from Fortuna Rd to Avenue 12E to a five lane roads with bike lanes. Work includes new 7’ wide sidewalk, driveways, street lights, new storm drain system and miscellaneous items.
The project was awarded to Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC., Contractor is expected to commence work November 2021. Project is expected to start at Fortuna Rd. and move East towards Avenue 12E.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of October 15th, the. Contractor will be working on installing new main line on 51st Place between Ironwood Drive and Driftwood Drive. Contractor will also be installing new services on 52nd Street and on 51st Lane between El Camino del diablo and Driftwood Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 1764’ of 4” with 2136’ of 4” gas lines and services in the area of 40th Street, between Fortuna Road and Ave 12E. Contractor working on 40th Street, from Scottsdale Road to Avenue 12E. Contractor will continue working on gas services replacement. No road closures are expected.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 10/18/21 to 10/22/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: None
Route 2:
• Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• 40th St to S Frontage Rd
Route 3:
• Ave 22E to Ave 27E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 49E to Ave 57E
• Co 3rd St to Palomas Rd
SLURRY SEAL: Prepping – Tree Trimming & Grass Removal
WORK ZONE: None
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 10/25/21 to 10/29/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: None
Route 2:
• Ave 2E to Ave 7E
• Co 19th to Co 14th St
Route 3: None
Route 4: None
SLURRY SEAL: None
WORK ZONE: 10/27/21 – 10/29/21 – Sidewalk repair on 3E west side of the road south of 32nd St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 10/18/21 to 10/22/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 9th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 10th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 11th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co 9th St to Co 12th St
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Christian Figueroa & Roberto Gutierrez
• 40th St from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr
• 44th St from Fortuna Rd to Ironwood Dr
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St to 44th St
• Ironwood Dr from 40th St to 44th St
• El Camino del Diablo from 40th St to 44th St
• Dorothy Dr from 40th St to 44th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co 4th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 43E from Co 3rd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Co 3rd St from Ave 41E to Ave 43E
• Co 3rd St from Ave 41½E to Ave 43E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Co 5th St & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St
• Ave B & Co 19th St
• Ave A & Co 15th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 10/25/21 to 10/29/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 10th from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 10th St
• Co 9th from west of Ave F to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 9th St to Co 11th St
• Intersection of Ave E from Co 9th St
• Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Ave 14E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• Ave 14½E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• 28th St from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
• Ave 47E from Co 2nd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 2nd St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 8th St from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co 8th St to Co 6½ St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr