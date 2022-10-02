Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis, Ariz. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on Sept. 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the middle of February 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving will be conducted once a paving contractor is available. The contractor is installing new fencing on both sides of the road. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices. No delays are to be expected.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of October 2022.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by end of October 2022.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires near the end of October. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits and are making final splices to customers. Spectrum and Lumen will be complete by the end of October.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 3rd with completion by November 17, 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (10/03/22 – 10/07/222)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Hwy 95 to Ave H & Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Del Sur Sub. (S. Frontage & Mesa Ave.)
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 28E & Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Route 4: Ave 38 E to Ave 41 E & Hwy 95 to Co. 6th St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (10/10/22 – 10/14/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave G & Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Del Sur Sub. (S. Frontage & Mesa Ave.)
Route 3: Ave 28E to Ave 27E & Co. 9th St. to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 43E to Ave 44E & Co. 8th St to Co. 6th St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (10/03/22 – 10/14/22)
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 starting at San Luis City Limits to Co. 19th St.
• Co. 19th St. to Ave G
• Ave G to south of Co. 20th St.
• Co. 21st St. from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• 40th St. From Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to S. Frontage Rd.
• S. Frontage Rd. from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co. 9th St. to Historic Hwy 80
• Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
• Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (10/10/22 – 10/14/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 14th St. from Ave G to Ave D
• Co. 15th St. from Ave G to Ave D
• Co. 17th St. from Ave G to Ave D
• Co. 18th St. from Ave G to Ave D
• Ave F from Co. 19th St. to Co. 17th St.
• Ave E from Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Rd. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Ave 12E from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Scottsdale Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• 40th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd. to Ave 12E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co. 6th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
Ave 34E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
Ave 33E from Co. 6th St. to south of Historic Hwy 80
Ave 32E from Co. 6th St. to Historic Hwy 80
Co. 8th St. from Ave 34E to west of Ave 30E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 30 E to Ave 33E
Co. 7th St. from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
Ave 30E from Co. 7½ St. to Co. 9th St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co. 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95