Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the middle of February 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of November 2022.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by end of October 2022.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires near the end of October. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits and are making final splices to customers. Spectrum and Lumen will be complete by the end of October.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by November 30, 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (10/24/22 – 10/28/22)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St., from Ave G to Ave A
Route 2: W. Co. 18th St. to W. Co. 21st St., between Ave J to Ave F
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (10/31/22 – 11/04/22)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 15th St., between Ave H to Ave B
Route 2: South of Co.16th St. to W. Co.18th St., between Ave I to Somerton Ave.
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 26E to Ave 25E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 45E to Ave 50E & Co. 3rd St to Co. 1st St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (10/24/22 – 10/28/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
• Co. 15th St. from Ave B ½ to Ave 1E
• 4th Ave Ext. from Co. 14th St. to Co 15th St.
• Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
• Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St.
• Ave 14E from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
• 48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
• Onammi Ave from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Co. 7th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (10/31/22 – 11/04/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½ E from 24th St to 28th St.
• Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd.to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co 3rd ¼ St.
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St. Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s