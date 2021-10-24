SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, between Patricia St and Garvin Street; Also, Columbia Avenue will remain closed between Ramona St. and Patricia St. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of October 25th, the contractor will continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by end of October 2021. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Rd to be completed by the end of February 2021.
Week of October 25th, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor working on Punch list items for Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor finishing up Rip Rap placement along Red Cloud Mine Rd and doing minor slope grading. Contractor to start final paving of Red Cloud Mine Rd through wash 1, 2 & 3 in October 2021.
CO. 12TH ST (40TH ST) – FORTUNA RD TO AVE 12E – RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Yuma County will improve Co. 12th St from Fortuna Rd to Avenue 12E to a five lane roads with bike lanes. Work includes new 7’ wide sidewalk, driveways, street lights, new storm drain system and miscellaneous items.
The project was awarded to Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC., Contractor is expected to commence work November 2021. Project is expected to start at Fortuna Rd. and move East towards Avenue 12E.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of October 25th, the. Contractor will be working on installing new main line on 51st Place between Ironwood Drive and Driftwood Drive. Contractor will also be installing new services on 52nd Street and on 51st Lane between El Camino del diablo and Driftwood Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 1764’ of 4” with 2136’ of 4” gas lines and services in the area of 40th Street, between Fortuna Road and Ave 12E. Contractor working on 40th Street, from Scottsdale Road to Avenue 12E. Contractor will continue working on gas services replacement. No road closures are expected.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 10/25/21 to 10/29/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: None
Route 2:
• Ave 2E to Ave 7E
• Co 19th to Co 14th St
Route 3: None
Route 4: None
SLURRY SEAL: Location: Gadsden, Sunburst, Sunset Prepping – Tree Trimming & Grass Removal
WORK ZONE: 10/27/21 – 10/28/21
• Location: Co 10th & Arizona Ave
10/25/21
• Location: Ave 45E at Co 4th & Gila River Bridge
10/27/21 – 10/29/21
• Sidewalk repair on 3E west side of the road south of 32nd St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 11/01/21 to 11/05/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: None
Route 2:
• Hwy 95 to Ave A
• Co 13th St to Co 12th St
Route 3: None
Route 4: None
SLURRY SEAL: None
WORK ZONE: None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 10/25/21 to 10/29/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 10th from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 10th St
• Co 9th from west of Ave F to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 9th St to Co 11th St
• Intersection of Ave E from Co 9th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Ave 14E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• Ave 14½E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• 28th St from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
• Ave 47E from Co 2nd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 2nd St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 8th St from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co 8th St to Co 6½ St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 11/01/21 to 11/05/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 8th from West of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Riverside Dr from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr to North End
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Co 1st St from Ave C to east of City Limits
• Co 8½St from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Frontage Rd from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Co 10½St
• Del Norte from Camino del Sol to Del Rico
• Camino del Sol from S Frontage Rd to Co 10th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
• Ave 51E from Co 2nd St to Co 1st St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 48E to Ave 56E
• Co 1st St from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• North Co 1st St from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• North Co 2nd St from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from N Co 1st St to N Co 2nd St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd at Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s