Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the middle of February 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving will be conducted once a paving contractor is available. The contractor is installing new fencing on both sides of the road. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices. No delays are to be expected.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of November 2022.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by November 2022.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires near the end of October. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits and are making final splices to customers. Spectrum and Lumen will be complete by the end of November.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by November 30, 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (10/31/22 – 11/04/22)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 8th St., from Ave G to Ave A
Route 2: W. Co. 18th St. to 21st St., between Ave J to Ave F
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 26E to Ave 25E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 45E to Ave 50E & Co. 3rd St to Co. 1st St
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (11/07/22 – 11/11/22)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 15th St., between Ave H to Ave B
Route 2: South of Co.16th St. to W. Co.18th St., between Ave I to Somerton Ave.
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 24 E to Ave 23 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 7th St. .
Route 4: Ave 51 E to Ave 52 E & Hwy Old 80 to Co. 1st St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (10/31/22 – 11/04/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd. to Calle De Cid
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St. Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (11/07/22 – 11/11/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 10th St from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 11th St from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• 44th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
• Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St.
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 40 E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 ½ E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95|\Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B & Co. 19th St.
• Ave A & Co. 15th St.