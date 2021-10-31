SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, between Patricia St and Garvin Street; Also, Columbia Avenue will remain closed between Ramona St. and Patricia St. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of November 1st, the contractor will complete culvert at Oakland Avenue and open road to thru traffic. Also, construction of culverts at San Jose and Arizona will continue. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by end of October 2021. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Rd to be completed by the end of February 2021.
Week of November 1st, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor working on Punch list items for Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor finishing up Rip Rap placement along Red Cloud Mine Rd and doing minor slope grading.
CO. 12TH ST (40TH ST) – FORTUNA RD TO AVE 12E – RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Yuma County will improve Co. 12th St from Fortuna Rd to Avenue 12E to a five lane roads with bike lanes. Work includes new 7’ wide sidewalk, driveways, street lights, new storm drain system and miscellaneous items.
The project was awarded to Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC., Contractor is expected to commence work December 6, 2021. Project is expected to start at Fortuna Rd. and move East towards Avenue 12E.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas to begin relocation and replacement of gas lines along North Frontage Road between Ave 10E and Fortuna Rd. Work is expected to continue through December 17, 2021.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of November 1st, the. Contractor will be working on installing new main line on 51st Place between Ironwood Drive and Driftwood Drive. Contractor will also be installing new services on 52nd Street and on 51st Lane between El Camino del diablo and Driftwood Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 11/01/21 to 11/05/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: None
Route 2:
• Ave B to Ave A
• Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Route 3:
• Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
• Ave 50E to Ave 57E
• Co 3rd St to Palomas Rd
SLURRY SEAL: Location: Tierra Bonita/Tierra Mesa, Goldwater Ranch, Rancheros Bonitos, La Valencia, Desert Star, King Ranch subdivisions
WORK ZONE: N/A
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 11/08/21 to 11/12/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: None
Route 2:
• Ave B to Cortez Ave
• Co 14th St to Co 12th St
Route 3:
• Ave 34E to Ave 36E
• Co 9th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
• N Frontage Rd from Ave 52E to Ave 64E
SLURRY SEAL: Location: Mesa Dunes, Rancho Mesa Verde, Rancho del Sol, Gadsden, Debra Jean Estates, Yuma Vineyards, Green Acres, Pecan Acres, Black Hills area & Sunburst estates #1
WORK ZONE: None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 11/01/21 to 11/05/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 8th from West of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Riverside Dr from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr to North End
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Co 1st St from Ave C to east of City Limits
• Co 8½St from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Frontage Rd from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Co 10½St
• Del Norte from Camino del Sol to Del Rico
• Camino del Sol from S Frontage Rd to Co 10th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
• Ave 51E from Co 2nd St to Co 1st St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 48E to Ave 56E
• Co 1st St from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• North Co 1st St from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• North Co 2nd St from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from N Co 1st St to N Co 2nd St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd at Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 11/08/21 to 11/12/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave B from Co 14th St to Co 1st St
• Ave C from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
• Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• Patricia Ln from 27th Ave to Collins Pl
• Ave 3E from Co 13th St to east to 40th St
• Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd to 12th St
• Hwy 95 from E of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Frontage Rd from West of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• Ave 9E from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
• Mesa Dr from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd
• Palomas Rd from West of Ave 64E to Hyder Rd
• Ventura Rd from Ave 64E to End of County Maintenance
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95