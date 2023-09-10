SMUCKER PARK DETENTION BASIN
Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for flood control measures. The park is located at 2913 S Avenue A in Yuma, adjacent to S Avenue A between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sanitary sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements, and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station. Project work will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for approximately one year.
Upcoming two week schedule: Contractor will continue preparations to install new box culverts across park. Also, contractor expected to continue hauling excess fill material from site, installing storm drain and miscellaneous work within new basin. Some of these operations will be delayed or affected due to recent storm event.
NORTH FRONTAGE ROAD FROM AVENUE 10E TO FORTUNA ROAD RECONSTRUCTION
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin. Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work. Contractor expected to complete excavation of new retention basin and commence excavating north side of roadway. Traffic will be shifted to new temporary asphalt while work is taking place. No road closures are scheduled during this phase of work.
LOS AMIGOS AND SOUTHERN SANDS DRAINAGE AND PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items. No work scheduled at Avenida Compadres or Los Amigos for the next two weeks. Contractor will schedule work on Los Amigos and Southern sands at a later date.
ANTELOPE PALOMAS ROAD LOW FLOW CROSSINGS
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping.
This project has completed all of the North cut off walls at the five wash locations. Along with completing both cut off walls at Hoodoo Wash, and new pavement replacement and striping to allow traffic to resume regular traveling.
Due to recent storm event contractor will be cleaning up site the week of September 11th and get ready to continue with construction of remaining wash crossings. Traffic signals are in operation for lane closures as contractor is working to complete the south cut off walls and prepare for paving/striping. Drivers should expect delays while work is underway.
DEL RIO SUBDIVISION PAVEMENT REHAB (MILL & FILL), AMADOR LANE
A pre-construction meeting was conducted August 16, 2023. NTP was issued, however, material delays will delay start of work until September 25, 2023, all construction expected to be completed within 21 calendar days. Work to be performed includes removing 2.5” of AC pavement and 1.5” of aggregate base course, place 4” of new AC pavement in 2 lifts, adjust manholes, survey marker, and new gate valves to match the new pavement, remove and replace two (2) curb ramps, two (2) 18” storm drain gate valves, existing roll curb and sidewalk at the spillways in the cul-de-sac, and clear and grub trees, brush & vegetation from both storm water basins. Contractor material expected to be delivered this month and commence activities by September 25th.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (09/11/23 – 09/15/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 2: None
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 18E to 21E and from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (09/11/23 – 09/15/23)
Route 1: Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
Ave 11½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd. to Calle De Cid
Route 3: Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St. & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.
Ave A & Co 15th St.