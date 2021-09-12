YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION & DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION – SPEED CUSHION PROJECT
Yuma County will be installing new Speed Cushions at several locations within Yuma East Mesa Subdivisions and Desert Air subdivision in the Foothills. Work will include new signage and striping and miscellaneous items.
YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION
The week of September 13th, the contractor will be completing all remaining work, including signing and striping at all remaining locations.
DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION
The week of September 13th, the contractor will be completing all remaining work, including signing and striping at all remaining locations.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, between 13th Place and Garvin Street; Also,12th Street, Between Bingham, Avenue and Columbia Avenue will remain closed. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
The week of September 13th, the contractor will continue construction of new culverts along Coyote Wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by end of September 2021.
Week of September 13th, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor working on punch list items for Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County completed installation of safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements included installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
New street lights are scheduled to be installed by September 30th.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of August 30th, Contractor is going to be working on installing new main line on Ironwood Drive between 52nd Street and 50th Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 1764’ of 4” with 2136’ of 4” gas lines and services in the area of 40th Street, between Fortuna Road and Ave 12E. Currently working on South side of 40th Street, from Fortuna Road then continue to the East. No road closures are expected.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED
9/13/21 to 9/17/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
- Co 18th St to Co 17th St
- Ave J to Ave D
Route 2:
- Ave 5E to Ave 9E
- Co 10th St to Co 7th St
Route 3:
- Ave 36E to Ave 38E
- Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
- Ave 40E to Ave 43E
- Co 8th St to Co 5th St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
- 9/14/21-9/16/21 – Overlay on Palomas Rd
- 9/14/21-9/17/21 – Sidewalk repair on Foothills Blvd south of 48th St – Storm Damage
- 9/15/21 – Replace broken tube delineators at Ave 3E & 32nd St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED
9/20/21 to 9/24/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
- Co 19th St to Co 18th St
- Ave J to Somerton Ave
Route 2:
- Ave 7E to Ave 12E
- Co 6th St to Laguna Dam Rd
Route 3:
- Ave 34E to Ave 36E
- Co 9th St to Co 5th St
Route 4:
- Ave 39E to Ave 43E
- Co 5th St to Co 3rd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
- 9/20/21-9/21/21 – Overlay on Palomas Rd
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED
9/13/21 to 9/17/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
- Hwy 95 at San Luis City Limits to Co 19th St
- Co 19th St to Ave G
- Ave G to Co 20th St
- Co 21st St from Hwy 95 to Ave I
- Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
- Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
- 40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
- Foothills Blvd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
- S Frontage Rd from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
- Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
- Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
- Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
- Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
- Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
- Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
- Co 7th St east of Ave 20E
- Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
- Co 8th St & Ave C
- Co 5th St & Ave B
- Ave 3E & Hwy 95
- Engler Ave & Hwy 95
- 32nd St & Ave 3E
- Cocopah & Hwy 95
- Hwy 95 & Ave G
- Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
- Co 19th St & Hwy 95
- Ave B & 28th St
- Ave B & Co 19th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED
9/20/21 to 9/24/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
- Co 14th from Ave G to Ave D
- Co 15th from Ave G to Ave D
- Co 17th from Ave G to Ave D
- Co 18th from Ave G to Ave D
- Ave F from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
- Ave E from Co 18th St to Co 17th St
- Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
- Fortuna Rd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
- Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
- Scottsdale Dr from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
- 40th St from Fortuna Rd to Ave 12E
- S Frontage Rd from Fortuna Rd to Ave 12E
- Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
- Co 6th St from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
- Ave 34E from Co 6th St to Co 8th St
- Ave 33E from Co 6th St to Hwy 80
- Ave 32E from Co 6th St to Hwy 80
- Co 8th St from Ave 34E to Ave 30E
- Co 9th St from Ave 30E to Ave 33E
- Co 7th St from Ave 32 E to Ave 34E
- Ave 30E from Co 7½ St to Co 9th St
- Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
- Co 22nd St & Ave F
- Main St & Cesar Chavez
- Main St & Urtuzua Dr
- Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
- W Brooks & Chavez
- 8th Ave & Main St
- Co 21st St & Main St
- Main St & Piceno Dr