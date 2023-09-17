SMUCKER PARK DETENTION BASIN
Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for flood control measures. The park is located at 2913 S Avenue A in Yuma, adjacent to S Avenue A between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sanitary sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements, and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station. Project work will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for approximately one year.
Upcoming two week schedule: Contractor will continue preparations to install new box culverts across park. Also, contractor expected to continue hauling excess fill material from site, installing storm drain and miscellaneous work within new basin. Some of these operations will be delayed or affected due to recent storm event.
NORTH FRONTAGE ROAD FROM AVENUE 10E TO FORTUNA ROAD RECONSTRUCTION
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3-lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin. Construction began in July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
Upcoming Two week Schedule: Contractor completed excavation of new retention basin and roadway excavation has started near Fortuna Road and is proceeding to the west. Traffic has been shifted to new temporary asphalt while work is taking place. No road closures are scheduled during this phase of work.
LOS AMIGOS AND SOUTHERN SANDS DRAINAGE AND PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and valley gutters in Los Amigos. All roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions will have the existing surfacing removed and new aggregate base course and new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement installed along with some miscellaneous items. No work scheduled at Avenida Compadres or Los Amigos for the next two weeks. Contractor will schedule work on Los Amigos and Southern Sands at a later date.
ANTELOPE PALOMAS ROAD LOW FLOW CROSSINGS
This project will include removing existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road. Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and 12” thick concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, will include upstream and downstream 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping. This project has completed all of the North cut off walls at the five wash locations. At Hoodoo Wash, cut-off walls on both sides were installed, new pavement replacement, and striping was completed to allow traffic to resume regular traveling.
Clean-up from a recent storm event has been completed. During the week of September 18th the contractor will be primarily working on White Wing Wash and then moving to West Wash. Traffic signals are in operation for lane closures as contractor is working to complete the south cut off walls and prepare for paving/striping. Drivers should expect delays while work is underway.
DEL RIO SUBDIVISION PAVEMENT REHAB (MILL & FILL), AMADOR LANE
A pre-construction meeting was conducted August 16, 2023. NTP was issued, however, material delays will delay start of work until September 25, 2023, all construction expected to be completed within 21 calendar days. Work to be performed includes removing 2.5” of AC pavement and 1.5” of aggregate base course, place 4” of new AC pavement in 2 lifts, adjust manholes, survey marker, and new gate valves to match the new pavement, remove and replace two (2) curb ramps, two (2) 18” storm drain gate valves, existing roll curb and sidewalk at the spillways in the cul-de-sac, and clear and grub trees, brush & vegetation from both storm water basins. Contractor material expected to be delivered this month and commence activities by September 25th.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (09/18/23 – 09/23/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 2: None
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 18E to 21E and from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (09/18/23 – 09/23/23)
Route 1: Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Co. 10th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Co. 11th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Ave D from Co 9th St. to Co 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
44th St from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 40E to Ave 43E
Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41E to Ave 43E
Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 ½ E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
Main St. & Cesar Chavez
Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
W. Brooks & Chavez
8th Ave & Main St.
Co. 21st St. & Main St.
Main St. & Piceno Dr.