Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving will be conducted once paving contractor is available. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices. No delays are to be expected.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of October 2022.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by October 2022.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires near the end of October. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) are working on pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on August 8th and lasting into September. All utility work is expected to be complete by the end of October 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (09/19/22 – 09/23/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave G to Ave D & Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Del Sur Sub. (S. Frontage & Mesa Ave.)
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E & Co. 8th to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 43E to Ave 44E & Co. 8th St to Co 6th St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (09/26/22 – 09/30/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave G to Ave D & Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Del Sur Sub. (S. Frontage & Mesa Ave.)
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E & Co. 8th St. to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 45 E to Ave 46 E & Co. 8th St to Co. 6th St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (09/19/22 – 09/23/22)
Route 1:
• Ave 2E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 18th St.
• Ave 3E from Co. 19th St. to 40th St.
• Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
• 40th St. from Ave 3E to Ave 3E.
• Ave 4E from Co. 17th St. to 40th St.
• Hwy 95 from east of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Co. 19th St. from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
• Ave 5E from Co. 16th St. to 40th St.
• Co. 19th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 18th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 17th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 16th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 15th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
•Co. 13th St. from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from 44th St. 48th St.
• Ave 14E from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Joleane Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Montana Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Ironwood Dr from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Hunter Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co. 3rd St. from Hwy 95 to Co. 3rd St. Ave 16E
• Ave 16E to south of Co. 4th St.
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17 E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from north of Co. 4th St. to Co. 6th St. covering east & west of Co. 5th St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from north of Co 6th St. to Co 8th St.
• Ave 20E from north of Co. 7th St. to Historic Hwy 80 covering west of Co. 8th St
• Co. 9th St. and west of Historic Hwy 80 back to Ligurta.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B & Co. 19th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (09/26/22 – 09/30/22)
Route 1:
• Ave 5E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
• Co. 8 ½ St. from Ave 4 ½ E to Ave 5E
• Ave 4E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
• Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
• Co. 10th St. from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E
• Ave 5E from S. Frontage Rd to 48th St.
• Las Barrancas Sub-division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E From Co 9th St to Historic Hwy 80
• Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
• Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr.