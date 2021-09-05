YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION & DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION – SPEED CUSHION PROJECT
Yuma County will be installing new Speed Cushions at several locations within Yuma East Mesa Subdivisions and Desert Air subdivision in the Foothills. Work will include new signage and striping and miscellaneous items.
YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION
The week of August 30th,2021, the contractor will be completing Phase 4.
The 4th Phase of work will include installation of speed cushions at 34th Street and 35th Place Between Tucson Drive and Scottsdale Drive. Multiple road closures will be in effect. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs.
DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION
The week of September 06,2021, the contractor will continue installation of speed cushions at Desert Springs Drive and Desert Air Boulevard. Detour route thru South Avenue 8-1/2E, Frontage Road, Avenue 9E.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, between 13th Place and Garvin Street; Also,12th Street, Between Bingham, Avenue and Columbia Avenue will be closed. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of September 6th, the contractor will continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of August 30th, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County completed installation of safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements included installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
New street lights are scheduled to be installed by September 30th.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of August 30th, Contractor is going to be working on installing new main line on Ironwood Drive between 52nd Street and 50th Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 1764’ of 4” with 2136’ of 4” gas lines and services in the area of 40th Street, between Fortuna Road and Ave 12E. Currently working on South side of 40th Street, from Fortuna Road then continue to the East. No road closures are expected.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 9/6/21 to 9/10/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 17th St to Co 15th St
• Ave H to Ave F
Route 2: No Route Maintenance
Route 3:
• Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
• Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Co 8th St to Co 5th St
WORK ZONE:
9/8/21-9/9/21 – Sidewalk repair on Foothills Blvd south of 48th St – Storm Damage
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 9/13/21 to 9/17/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 18th St to Co 17th St
• Ave J to Ave D
Route 2: No Route Maintenance
Route 3:
• Ave 34E to Ave 36E
• Co 9th St to Co 5th St
Route 4:
• Ave 39E to Ave 43E
• Co 5th St to Co 3rd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
9/14/21-9/16/21 – Overlay on Palomas Rd
9/13/21 – Replace broken tube delineators at Ave 3E & 32nd St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 9/6/21 to 9/10/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 5E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
• Co 8½ St from Ave 4½E to Ave 5E
• Ave 4E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
• Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd
• Co 10th St from Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Ironwood Dr to Ave 15E
• Ave 5E from S Frontage Rd to 48th St
• Las Barrancas Subdivision
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
• Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co 7th St east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 9/13/21 to 9/17/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 at San Luis City Limits to Co 19th St
• Co 19th St to Ave G
• Ave G to Co 20th St
• Co 21st St from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
• Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co 7th St to Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Co 5th St & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St
• Ave B & Co 19th St