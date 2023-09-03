SMUCKER PARK DETENTION BASIN
Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for flood control measures. The park is located at 2913 S Avenue A in Yuma, adjacent to S Avenue A between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sanitary sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements, and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station. Project work will occur Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for approximately one year.
The park will remain open throughout construction. However, pedestrian pathway will be restricted and rerouted on north side of park to accommodate construction. There will be barriers around construction areas for safety.
Avenue A will be closed, between West 28th Street and West Westridge Drive for approximately two months, starting February 2024. Detours will be marked in advance of closure.
NORTH FRONTAGE ROAD FROM AVENUE 10E TO FORTUNA ROAD RECONSTRUCTION
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin. Construction is expected to commence by July 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work. Contractor commenced work July 17, 2023. For the first phase of work contractor will be commencing removal work beginning at Fortuna Road and working west to Avenida Compadres.
LOS AMIGOS AND SOUTHERN SANDS DRAINAGE AND PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items. Contractor commenced work along N. Frontage Rd on July 17, 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway. Contractor will schedule work on Los Amigos and Southern sands at a later date.
ANTELOPE PALOMAS ROAD LOW FLOW CROSSINGS
This project will include remove existing asphalt at Hoodoo Wash, White Wing Wash, West Wash, Baragan Wash, and Clanton Wash crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road and Construction of asphalt concrete pavement low flow crossings and concrete cut-off walls at the five (5) washes crossing the Antelope-Palomas Road, to include 12” thick cut-off walls, signing and striping. A pre-construction meeting was conducted May 22, 2023. NTP was issued June 19, 2023. Contractor currently working on constructing all cutoff walls on North and south side of road. Traffic signal in operation for lane closures, drivers should expect delays while work is underway.
DEL RIO SUBDIVISION PAVEMENT REHAB (MILL & FILL), AMADOR LANE
A pre-construction meeting was conducted August 16, 2023. NTP to be issued by September 2023, all construction expected to be completed within 21 calendar days. Work to be performed includes removing 2.5” of AC pavement and 1.5” of aggregate base course, place 4” of new AC pavement in 2 lifts, adjust manholes, survey marker, and new gate valves to match the new pavement, remove and replace two (2) curb ramps, two (2) 18” storm drain gate valves, existing roll curb and sidewalk at the spillways in the cul-de-sac, and clear and grub trees, brush & vegetation from both storm water basins.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (09/04/23 – 09/08/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 2: None
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 18E to 21E and from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (09/04/23 – 09/08/23)
Route 1: Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
Co. 15th St. from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
4th Ave Ext from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St.
Ave 14E from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
Onammi Ave from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 7th St. from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd & 28th S.
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th ST. Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s