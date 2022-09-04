Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The week of September 5th the contractor is placing the aggregate base course. No flagging operations are required for work this week. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices. No delays are to be expected.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of September 2022.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment, once a work plan is approved the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by October 2022.
Arizona Avenue Waterline Replacement Project
City of Yuma is working on Arizona Avenue Waterline replacement project; project started within the City limits and will continue in Yuma County area starting on June 27th. Walnut Avenue will be closed thru traffic. Detour will be placed at 10th St – 12th St thru 1st Avenue. Access to residents and business to be maintained at all times.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. They will begin removing the existing wood poles and overhead wires near the end of September. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) are working on pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on August 8th and lasting into September. All utility work is expected to be complete by the end of September 2022.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (09/06/22 – 09/09/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave G to Ave D & Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Del Sur Sub. (S. Frontage & Mesa Ave.)
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E & Co. 8th to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 43E to Ave 44E & Co. 8th St to Co 6th St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (09/12/22 – 09/16/22)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave G to Ave D & Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Del Sur Sub. (S. Frontage & Mesa Ave.)
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E & Co. 8th St. to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 45 E to Ave 46 E & Co. 8th St to Co. 6th St.
CRACK SEAL: Yuma East 1 & 2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (09/06/22 – 09/09/22)
Route 1:
• Co. 8th St. from West of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co 9th St. to Co 8th St.
• Riverside Dr. from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr. to North End
• Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co 8th St.
• Co. 1st St. from Ave C to east to City limits
• Co 8 ½ St. from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd. from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10 ½ St.
• Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
• Camino Del Sol From S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
• Ave 51E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 1st St
• Co. 2nd St. from Ave 48 E to Ave 56E
• Co. 1st St. from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• North Co. 1st St. from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• North Co. 2nd St. from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from N. Co. 1st St. to N. Co. 2nd St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd at Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (09/12/22 -09/16/22)
Route 1:
• Ave B from Co. 14th St. to Co. 1st St.
• Ave C from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• Patricia Ln from 27 Ave to Collins Pl.
• Ave 3E from Co. 13th St. to east to 40th St.
• Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd. to 12th St.
• Hwy 95 from East of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd. from west of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• Ave 9E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
• Mesa Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd.
• Palomas Rd. from west of Ave 64E to Hyder Rd.
• Ventura Rd. from Ave 64E to end of County Maintenance.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co. 14th St. & Ave A
• Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
• Com. 14th & Ave C
• Co. 14th St. & Ave D
• Co. 11th St. & Ave D
• Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95