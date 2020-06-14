8th Street Road Improvement Project, Avenue D to Avenue C
What’s new: As part of the reconstruction of 8th Street, Yuma County will be conducting the following work:
Full reconstruction of an urban road section (approx.4,600 lineal feet) consisting of five lanes, two lanes in each direction and a central turning lane; mill and overlay intersection of Avenue C & 8th Street.; installation of new storm drain pipe, manholes, and catch basins; installation of new pavement section, curb and gutter, sidewalk, exposed aggregate concrete, driveways, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and signage; construction of two storm water detention basins, including pump station and storm sewer force mains, and outlet structures; installation of new street lighting and miscellaneous items.
Master schedule: Contractor mobilized May 20, 2019. Work expected to be completed by June 2020. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to conduct work on north side of roadway, including street lights, conduit, street lights, roadway excavation, new storm drain system, new storm sewer force main, curb and gutter, sidewalk, driveways and miscellaneous items.
Weekly schedule: 06/15/2020 to 06/19/2020: Contractor will be working on completing punchlist items. Lane closure will be in effect as the work is taking place.
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction and a center turn lane. Lane closures expected to occur to complete remaining work. Motorist are encouraged to follow all speed limits and detour signs.
Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date: Feb. 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date: April 2021
• Bid award: Jan. 30, 2020
• Project contractor: Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Martinez Lake Road/ Red Cloud Mine Road:
Weekday lane closure on Martinez Lake Road and Red Cloud Mine Road with flaggers and pilot car operations starting April 1, 2020 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expect 15-20 minute delay.
Avenue B: County 16th Street to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP NO. 1.0702
What’s new: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading, mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb and gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection.
Weekly schedule:
Century Link: 06/15/2020 to 06/19/2020: Century Link will be relocating their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon and remove all existing wood poles along west side of road. Century Links expects to complete all relocations by July/2020.
APS: APS will be relocating three (3) steel poles at northeast and southeast of intersection.
City of Somerton: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B.
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with one lanes of travel in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
What’s new: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb and gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work on south side of intersection.
Weekly schedule:
APS & Century Link: 06/15/2020 to 06/19/2020: APS, Century Link and Spectrum will be relocating existing poles and pedestals at southwest and northwest corner of intersection. Once relocations are completed, contractor will commence with new roadway improvements.
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Utility work: 06/15/2020 thru 07/10/2020: Avenue C, between Highway 95 & Co. 16th St. USBR will be closing Avenue C in order to install new facilities. Detour will be through Co. 15th St & Avenue B.
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (06/15/20-06/19/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• West Co 9th St to West Co 11th St between Ave G to Ave E
• West Co 11th St to West Co 14th St between Ave H to Ave E
Route 3:
• South Ave 20E to South Ave 22E between Co 8th St to Co 10th St
• South Ave 22E to South Ave 26E between Co 10th St and Co 11th St
WORK ZONE:
• Overlay on Highway 80 from Ave. 45E to Ave 48E
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled 06/22/20-06/26/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 2:
• West Co 15th St to East Co 19th St between Ave B to Ave 2E
Route 2:
• South Ave 5E to South Ave 6E between E 24th St to E Hwy 95
• E Hwy 95 to E Co 6th St between South Laguna Dam Rd to South Ave 12E
Route 3:
• South Ave 27E and South Ave 32 E between E Co 10th St to E Co 7th St
• S Avenue 32E to Ave 35E between E Co 7th St to E Co 5th St
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (06/15/20-06/19/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 2:
• Co 9th St from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 12th St from Ave C to Ave F
• Co 14th St from Somerton Ave to Ave G
• Hwy 95 from Ave 3E to Lee Dr
• 48th St from Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 23rd St & Ave F
• Co 19th St and Hwy 95
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Main & Cesar Chavez Blvd
WORK ZONE:
Overlay project:
• Old Hwy between Ave 45E and Ave 48E
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (06/22/20-06/26/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 3:
• Co 3rd St to Hwy 80 from Hwy 95 to Ave 29E
• Co 6th St to Co 14th St from Ave 29E to Ave 36E
• Co 4th St to Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 45E
• Co 2nd St to Hwy 80 from Ave 45E to Ave 52E
• Dateland Ave 64E, Paloma Rd, Hyder Rd.
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave B from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Co 15th St to Co 1st St from Ave H to Ave B
• Ave B to Ave 5E from Co 21st St to Co 12th St
• Pacific Ave to Araby Rd from 14th St
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 15th; Fortuna and 35th Pl
• Ave G and Hwy 95
• Foothills and 48th St
• W. Brooks and C. Chavez
WORK ZONE:
Overlay project:
• Hwy 80 between Ave 48E & Ave 52E